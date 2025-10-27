ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Gavai Recommends Appointment Of Justice Surya Kant As Next CJI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has recommended to the Centre the name of Justice Surya Kant as the next CJI.

Justice Surya Kant, the second senior-most Supreme Court judge after the incumbent CJI Gavai, is set to become the 53rd CJI on November 24 after CJI Gavai's retirement on November 23. CJI Gavai, who was sworn in on May 14 this year, recommended to the Union law ministry to appoint Justice Surya Kant as the next CJI, sources said.