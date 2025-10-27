ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Gavai Recommends Appointment Of Justice Surya Kant As Next CJI

CJI B R Gavai recommended that the Union Law Ministry appoint Justice Surya Kant as the next CJI.

FILE- Justice Surya Kant
FILE- Justice Surya Kant (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 27, 2025 at 11:08 AM IST

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has recommended to the Centre the name of Justice Surya Kant as the next CJI.

Justice Surya Kant, the second senior-most Supreme Court judge after the incumbent CJI Gavai, is set to become the 53rd CJI on November 24 after CJI Gavai's retirement on November 23. CJI Gavai, who was sworn in on May 14 this year, recommended to the Union law ministry to appoint Justice Surya Kant as the next CJI, sources said.

Justice Surya Kant, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, would have a tenure of over 1.2 years as the CJI. He is due to retire on February 9, 2027. The retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65 years.

