CJI Gavai: Majesty Of Law Lies In Forgiving Not Punishing Someone Who Acknowledges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its discontent at the trend, where litigants make scandalous and scurrilous allegations against judges who do not rule in their favour, and, dropping the contempt proceedings in a matter, stressed that the majesty of law does not lie in punishing someone but in forgiving someone who acknowledges their mistake.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench decided to drop the matter since the high court judge had accepted the apologies tendered by the errant litigant and the lawyers.

The CJI said: “In the recent past, we have noticed a growing trend of making scurrilous and scandalous allegations against a judge when they fail to get favourable orders. Such a practice has to be strongly deprecated”.

“As early as 1954, the constitution bench of this court in the case of…..the lawyers are officers of the court, as officers of the court they owe a duty to this court….the majesty of law does not lie in punishing someone but in forgiving someone who acknowledges their mistake…”, said the CJI.

The bench said that since the judge of the high court, against whom allegations were made, has accepted the apology, and against this backdrop, it will not proceed any further.

The bench stressed that lawyers as officers of the court must be careful before signing pleadings which make allegations against judges of any court. “With this, the apology is accepted and the contempt plea is closed….”, said the bench.