CJI Gavai: ‘I Am Truly A Secular Person, Believe In All Religions’
The CJI will retire on November 23, and tomorrow will be his last working day at the Supreme Court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 20, 2025 at 10:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday said he is truly a secular person and he has learnt it from his father, who was also a truly secular person and was an ardent follower of Dr Ambedkar, and added that he has been brought up in a way to respect all religions.
The CJI will retire on November 23, and tomorrow will be his last working day at the Supreme Court. He was speaking at the farewell function organised for him by the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA).
The CJI said, “I practice Buddhism, but I do not have depth in any religious studies. I am truly a secular person. I believe in all the religions – Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, and Islam. I learnt from my father. He was also a truly secular person….”. The CJI said he was brought up in a way to respect all religions, and his father was an ardent follower of Dr Ambedkar.
The CJI said he started in a very humble manner and added, “I started schooling in a municipal school situated in a semi-slum area…”. Justice Gavai said he always cherished the constitutional values and I have tried to live by the four corners on which the Indian Constitution stands: justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.
The CJI said he could reach this position only because of Dr B R Ambedkar and the Constitution. “I always believed that the Supreme Court should not be CJI-centric but the court of all the judges…. Decisions were not taken by me individually, but by all my colleagues; we addressed the issues of the Bar…. The Supreme Court is a great institution…”, he said.
Justice Gavai said he could reach this position only because of Dr Ambedkar and the Constitution, and added, “I don't think any boy studying in a municipal school sitting on the ground could ever dream of this….”.