CJI Gavai: ‘I Am Truly A Secular Person, Believe In All Religions’

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday said he is truly a secular person and he has learnt it from his father, who was also a truly secular person and was an ardent follower of Dr Ambedkar, and added that he has been brought up in a way to respect all religions.

The CJI will retire on November 23, and tomorrow will be his last working day at the Supreme Court. He was speaking at the farewell function organised for him by the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA).

The CJI said, “I practice Buddhism, but I do not have depth in any religious studies. I am truly a secular person. I believe in all the religions – Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, and Islam. I learnt from my father. He was also a truly secular person….”. The CJI said he was brought up in a way to respect all religions, and his father was an ardent follower of Dr Ambedkar.