CJI Gavai Holds Meetings With Bhutanese King Wangchuck, PM Tobgay During Bhutan Visit

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has held meetings with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation between the judiciaries of the two nations, according to an official statement.

The CJI, who is on an official visit to Bhutan, held a meeting with Wangchuck on Saturday. He met Tobgay on Friday. "During these meetings, the Chief Justice discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries and reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening India-Bhutan relations," said a statement.

It said the CJI further expressed the Indian judiciary's readiness to support the Bhutanese judiciary in areas of technology integration, capacity building, and knowledge exchange. The statement said Justice Gavai also had an extensive interaction with the students and faculty of JSW School of Law. The event was graced by Princess Sonam Dechen Wangchuck and Chief Justice of Bhutan Justice Norbu Tshering.

"Addressing the students, the Chief Justice emphasised the values of compassion, wisdom, and ethical responsibility within legal education," it said.

The statement said the CJI announced that two positions of law clerks at the Supreme Court of India shall be offered annually to law graduates from Bhutan, as part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen academic engagement and professional collaboration between the judiciaries of the two nations.