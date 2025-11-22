ETV Bharat / bharat

‘I Am Very Optimistic…’, CJI-Designate Justice Surya Kant On Tackling Pendency

New Delhi: Two days before taking the oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, CJI-designate, Justice Surya Kant, on Saturday, said tackling pendency of cases and encouraging mediation would be on his priority.

ETV Bharat asked Justice Kant, over 90,000 pending cases in the Supreme Court are extremely enormous, and it would be difficult to address them with conventional methods. Justice replied, “I am very optimistic…”.

Justice Kant, in an interaction with mediapersons at his residential office, said he is not only focusing on pending cases in the apex court but also wants to address the pendency pan-India, whether it is the high courts or the district courts.

Justice Kant said he would focus on identifying those pending cases in the apex court, due to which matters are pending in the high courts and district courts. Justice Kant said he would also examine pending old cases.

He said it is a good practice for the litigants to first move before the high court and then move the apex court, and people need to be sensitized that high courts are also constitutional courts.

Justice Kant said, secondly, my priority will also be to emphasize mediation, and it can be a “game changer” -- as one of the ways to reduce pendency.