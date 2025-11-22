‘I Am Very Optimistic…’, CJI-Designate Justice Surya Kant On Tackling Pendency
Justice Kant said he would focus on identifying those pending cases in the apex court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 22, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST|
Updated : November 23, 2025 at 6:59 AM IST
New Delhi: Two days before taking the oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, CJI-designate, Justice Surya Kant, on Saturday, said tackling pendency of cases and encouraging mediation would be on his priority.
ETV Bharat asked Justice Kant, over 90,000 pending cases in the Supreme Court are extremely enormous, and it would be difficult to address them with conventional methods. Justice replied, “I am very optimistic…”.
Justice Kant, in an interaction with mediapersons at his residential office, said he is not only focusing on pending cases in the apex court but also wants to address the pendency pan-India, whether it is the high courts or the district courts.
Justice Kant said he would focus on identifying those pending cases in the apex court, due to which matters are pending in the high courts and district courts. Justice Kant said he would also examine pending old cases.
He said it is a good practice for the litigants to first move before the high court and then move the apex court, and people need to be sensitized that high courts are also constitutional courts.
Justice Kant said, secondly, my priority will also be to emphasize mediation, and it can be a “game changer” -- as one of the ways to reduce pendency.
He said mediation, which has picked up momentum, is a “very powerful tool” and one of the easiest solutions for pendency. Justice Kant said that some multinational companies and banks have approached the apex court, urging it to provide mediation training to its officers for in-house mediation.
Justice Kant said that mediation culture should also be cultivated in government institutions.
Regarding the use of AI in the judicial system, he said there is some fear and apprehension regarding the use of AI and also to what extent it should be introduced in the judicial system. Justice Kant said litigants want their cases to be decided by a judge, and they believe in the conventional system.
On trolling of judges on social media in connection with cases, Justice Kant said he considers it 'unsocial media'.
On November 24, when Justice Kant will be sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, the august audience at the Rashtrapati Bhawan 24 will be chief justices and higher judiciary judges from seven foreign countries--Bhutan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Brazil.