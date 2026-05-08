ETV Bharat / bharat

'The Bar Has Much To Offer': CJI Tells Lawyer Who Wanted A Re-Evaluation Of Judicial Service Exam Paper

CJI rejects young lawyer's plea for re-evaluation of exam paper but motivates her to become a lawyer ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: She approached the Supreme Court with a plea: a re-evaluation of her examination paper for entry into the judicial services as a magistrate.

What she received instead was not relief, but rejection, tempered by an unexpected confession from the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, who shared his own youthful aspiration to join the judicial services, only to be steered toward the Bar by a senior judge.

On Friday, a bench comprising the CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi dismissed a plea filed by Prerna Gupta, an aspirant for the judicial services.

During the hearing, as Gupta pressed her case, the Chief Justice interjected with candor: “Let me share my personal story. I hope you will leave happily, because we cannot allow your petition.”

He then recounted his own journey as a final-year law student in 1984.

Having cleared the written test for judicial services, he was poised to appear for the interview, a gateway to a career that begins as a magistrate in the lower courts and can culminate in elevation to the high court or even the Supreme Court.

The other route is to join the Bar, which means becoming a lawyer, and after building a reputation, be picked from the Bar to become a judge at a senior level.

By the time his results were declared, Justice Kant had already begun practicing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Coincidentally, the senior-most judge on the interview panel was someone before whom he had recently argued two significant cases.

“One of the matters was Sunita Rani vs Baldev Raj, where he had allowed my appeal in a matrimonial case and set aside the decree of divorce granted by the district judge on the ground of schizophrenia," he noted.