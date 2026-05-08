'The Bar Has Much To Offer': CJI Tells Lawyer Who Wanted A Re-Evaluation Of Judicial Service Exam Paper
The bench comprising the CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi dismissed a plea filed by Prerna Gupta, an aspirant for the judicial services
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 8, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
New Delhi: She approached the Supreme Court with a plea: a re-evaluation of her examination paper for entry into the judicial services as a magistrate.
What she received instead was not relief, but rejection, tempered by an unexpected confession from the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, who shared his own youthful aspiration to join the judicial services, only to be steered toward the Bar by a senior judge.
On Friday, a bench comprising the CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi dismissed a plea filed by Prerna Gupta, an aspirant for the judicial services.
During the hearing, as Gupta pressed her case, the Chief Justice interjected with candor: “Let me share my personal story. I hope you will leave happily, because we cannot allow your petition.”
He then recounted his own journey as a final-year law student in 1984.
Having cleared the written test for judicial services, he was poised to appear for the interview, a gateway to a career that begins as a magistrate in the lower courts and can culminate in elevation to the high court or even the Supreme Court.
The other route is to join the Bar, which means becoming a lawyer, and after building a reputation, be picked from the Bar to become a judge at a senior level.
By the time his results were declared, Justice Kant had already begun practicing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Coincidentally, the senior-most judge on the interview panel was someone before whom he had recently argued two significant cases.
“One of the matters was Sunita Rani vs Baldev Raj, where he had allowed my appeal in a matrimonial case and set aside the decree of divorce granted by the district judge on the ground of schizophrenia," he noted.
Before the interview could take place, the judge called the young Surya Kant to his chamber and asked, 'Do you want to become a judicial officer?'
"I said 'yes.' He immediately said, 'Get out from the chamber.'"
The courtroom fell silent as the CJI Justice described his initial heartbreak.
"I came out trembling. All my dreams were shattered. I thought he had snubbed me and that my career was over," the CJI said.
Yet the story did not end there. The very next day, the judge called him back—this time with advice that would alter the course of his life.
"He said, 'If you want to become a judge, you are welcome. But my advice is, don't become a judicial officer. The Bar is waiting for you,'" Justice Surya Kant recalled.
The CJI said he decided to skip his interview. The CJI said he didn't even tell his parents at first, fearing their disappointment, and instead chose to dedicate himself to his practice as an advocate.
Encouraging the petitioner to look toward to the future rather than dwelling on the re-evaluation of a single paper, Justice Surya Kant said, "The Bar has much to offer."
"Now tell me, did I make a bad decision?" the CJI asked.
After hearing about the CJI’s experience, the litigant lawyer left the court with a smile on her face despite her case being dismissed.
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