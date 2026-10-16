CJI Bench Issues Contempt Notices To Sanjay Raut, Nikhil Wagle Over 'Scandalous' Posts On CJI, Judiciary
Raut and Wagle had posted on X, following a newspaper report suggesting that SC judges, including CJI, were in London playing badminton with 'BJP people'.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued showcause notices to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle in criminal contempt proceedings, moved by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), over remarks against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, with the CJI orally lamenting that those who often seek the court’s protection of liberty, now condemn it, calling the criticism “very unfortunate” and hoping “better sense will prevail”.
The matter came up before a bench comprising the CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
Senior advocate and SCBA President Pradeep Rai said, “We are pained to initiate this contempt proceeding. One is a responsible MP, the other is a responsible senior journalist… And physical presence is required... They have to be here.”
"Issue notice. Show cause why contempt of court proceedings…," said the bench in response, adding that their personal presence is exempted. Rai urged for a short date in the matter. The bench said people do not understand that they are being trapped.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the courtroom, said he supports SCBA, that many people knowingly do it, deliberately, in order to bring pressure on the court. “They believe it will bring pressure... That's the attempt, and it may be a futile one,” he added.
The CJI observed that courts have never lagged behind in protecting personal liberty and fundamental rights, so it was very unfortunate that there still were such attacks on the institution. “Wherever personal liberty or rights are jeopardised... Each of them, in the past, has also come to the court, seeking rescue. And the courts never lagged behind in protecting those rights. Still, they are condemning and criticising... Very unfortunate. Hope better sense prevails on everyone," the CJI observed orally.
Allegations Of Playing Badminton With BJP People In London
The SCBA’s petition, over their public statements regarding the CJI, was filed on October 15. Attorney General for India (AGI) R Venkataramani granted his consent for action under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 the same day.
Wagle had written an inappropriate post on X in response to a report by a newspaper on the CJI's decision. He subsequently deleted the tweet and apologised for the post.
The AGI, in his consent letter, said: “In my considered view, the tweets by Nikhil Wagle, journalist and Sanjay Raut, MP, are prima-facie scandalous, intended to lower the esteem of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, and particularly of the CJI.”
The letter added that Raut's tweets regarding "judges attending political programmes of the BJP in states where it is in power, and Chief Ministers organising dinners to welcome High Court and Supreme Court judges..." are not based on facts.
“The second part of the tweet has also been made without any verification. On it, the position seems clear from the Delhi High Court order passed on June 19, 2026 in a writ petition filed by the Bar Association. The contents of the writ petition is the subject of the statements made in the second part of Raut's tweet," said the AGI’s letter.
It also said that from the HC’s order, it is evident that the statements, suggesting that judges, including the CJI, were in London playing badminton with "BJP people", have been found to be untrue, adding that the court’s order predates the date of the tweet.
“It is important that the MP should have verified the facts before making such scandalous allegations,” the letter added.
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