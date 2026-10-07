ETV Bharat / bharat

CJI Agrees To Examine Application For Recall Of CEC Appointment Law Verdict

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday said he will examine the application moved before the court seeking the recall of the split verdict in the CEC Act case.

The CJI agreed to consider the matter, saying, “We will examine and then take a call.”

The senior counsel clarified that it was an interlocutory application seeking recall of the September 23 verdict delivered by a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and S.C. Sharma on the pleas challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned the application before a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The senior counsel informed the bench that another party has filed a curative petition against the split verdict. The CJI said that he had read about it. "But curative is to be preceded by a review," said Sankaranarayanan, adding that his matter was an interlocutory application.

On September 23, a bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice SC Sharma delivered a split verdict on the Centre’s contention to refer the petitions challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 to a larger bench.

Justice Datta rejected the government's request for reference and delivered an opinion on the challenge to the 2023 Act.

Justice Datta said that reference was unnecessary, but Justice Sharma opined otherwise. The bench referred the matter to a five-judge bench and placed it before the CJI.