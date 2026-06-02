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CJI Administers Oath Of Office To 5 New Supreme Court Judges

(From the left) Justices V Mohana, Shree Chandrashekhar, Sanjeev Sachdeva, Sheel Nagu and Arun Palli being administered oath of office by CJI Surya Kant on Tuesday. ( A collage of PTI Video screengrabs )

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday administered the oath of office to five new judges of the Supreme Court, taking the strength of judges at the top court to 37, the highest ever.

The CJI administered the oath of office to Justices Sheel Nagu, Shree Chandrashekhar, Sanjeev Sachdeva, Arun Palli, and V Mohana.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the apex court premises. The strength of judges at the apex court will now be 37, one short of the upgraded sanctioned strength of 38.

The Centre on Monday cleared the appointment of Justice Nagu, the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Chandrashekhar, the chief justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Sachdeva, the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court; Justice Palli, the chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, and senior advocate Mohana as top court judges.

The government last month promulgated an ordinance amending a law to increase the sanctioned strength of the apex court from 34 to 38, including the CJI. Two sitting Supreme Court judges -- Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice J K Maheshwari -- are set to retire on June 16 and June 28.

The five new names were recommended by the apex court Collegium on May 27 and the appointments came through in four days.

Justice Mohana became only the second woman in the country to be directly elevated to the apex court from the Bar after Justice Indu Malhotra in 2018. She will be one of the two serving women judges in the Supreme Court, the other one being Justice B V Nagarathna, who has been a judge at the top court since August 31, 2021.

Justice Nagarathna is next in line to become the Chief Justice of India. She will be the CJI for more than a month in 2027. Born on January 1, 1965, Justice Nagu was enrolled as an advocate in October 1987. He was appointed an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 27, 2011, and a permanent judge there on May 23, 2013.