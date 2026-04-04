ETV Bharat / bharat

Civilian Killing In Alleged Fake Encounter Reverberates In Jammu Kashmir Assembly; MLAs Lodge Protest

Jammu: The ruling National Conference, its alliance partner Congress and opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on Saturday protested against the killing of a youth in a fake encounter by the Army in Ganderbal and demanded a judicial inquiry and decent burial to the slain by the family.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, all the NC, Congress and PDP MLAs stood at their places and lodged a protest against the killing in Arhama Ganderbal where Army said they had killed a “terrorist” in an “operation” during the intervening night of March 31 and April 1.

NC MLA Mubarak Gul condemned the killing and demanded that there should be a clear difference between civilians and militants.

Another NC MLA, Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi said that the right to decent burial was guaranteed by the Constitution and the family should be handed over the youth's body so that his wife, children and family could see his face for the last time and give him a decent burial.