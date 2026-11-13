ETV Bharat / bharat

Civil Society Group Urges Govt To Delink Welfare Benefits From Electoral Roll Status

New Delhi: A civil society group has written to Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh over his reported remarks that voter ID will replace Aadhaar for identifying beneficiaries of social welfare programmes, urging the government to assure the public that electoral-roll status will not become a condition for receiving welfare benefits.

Citizens for Fraternity Forum (CFF-Bharat) said it welcomed measures to improve transparency and accountability and prevent the misuse of public welfare schemes, but sought clarification on the use of EPIC/Voter ID and biometric authentication in beneficiary-related processes.

"We strongly believe that no eligible citizen should be denied welfare benefits merely because they do not possess a voter ID, their name is not included in the electoral rolls, or biometric authentication fails," the letter said.

The letter dated November 12 was signed by former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, ex-AMU vice chancellor Zameer Uddin Shah and former diplomat Ashok Kumar Sharma, among others.

"Welfare entitlements must remain linked to the eligibility criteria of the respective schemes. Accessible alternative methods of identification and effective grievance-redressal mechanisms must be ensured, particularly for elderly persons, women, persons with disabilities, migrants and other vulnerable citizens," it said