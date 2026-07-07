ETV Bharat / bharat

Civil Society Backs NC's Demand For Jammu Kashmir Statehood; Adopts Resolution

Srinagar: A gathering of 150 prominent members of civil society on Tuesday adopted a resolution in Srinagar pressing the Centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Conference had invited civil society members comprising trade unions, religious leaders, and prominent individuals to the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake to build momentum ahead of its proposed protest in New Delhi for the restoration of statehood on July 20.

This is the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 and the downgrading of Jammu & Kashmir state into two union territories that civil society has passed a resolution for the restoration of statehood. New Delhi has maintained that statehood will be restored at an appropriate time, with the Jammu & Kashmir government earlier submitting a resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for speeding up its restoration.

The party has scheduled a series of events, including a big convention on July 11 in Srinagar and Jammu, marking the death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah, wife of NC founder late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

The NC is setting the mood on the ground to prepare for a showdown with the Centre on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament by holding a protest at Jantar Mantar. The proposed protest will see NC’s 41 legislators and four Members of Parliament staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar. The party proposes to follow it with a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to submit a memorandum demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah has decided to invite leaders from the INDIA Bloc and other parties to the protest.