Civil Society Backs NC's Demand For Jammu Kashmir Statehood; Adopts Resolution
A civil society meeting convened by the National Conference passes resolution for statehood.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Srinagar: A gathering of 150 prominent members of civil society on Tuesday adopted a resolution in Srinagar pressing the Centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
The National Conference had invited civil society members comprising trade unions, religious leaders, and prominent individuals to the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake to build momentum ahead of its proposed protest in New Delhi for the restoration of statehood on July 20.
This is the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 and the downgrading of Jammu & Kashmir state into two union territories that civil society has passed a resolution for the restoration of statehood. New Delhi has maintained that statehood will be restored at an appropriate time, with the Jammu & Kashmir government earlier submitting a resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for speeding up its restoration.
The party has scheduled a series of events, including a big convention on July 11 in Srinagar and Jammu, marking the death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah, wife of NC founder late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.
The NC is setting the mood on the ground to prepare for a showdown with the Centre on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament by holding a protest at Jantar Mantar. The proposed protest will see NC’s 41 legislators and four Members of Parliament staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar. The party proposes to follow it with a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to submit a memorandum demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah has decided to invite leaders from the INDIA Bloc and other parties to the protest.
Led by Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, today's meeting passed a unanimous resolution calling upon the Centre to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir without further delay. The meeting started at 11 AM and continued till the afternoon, featuring several suggestions ranging from taking civil society on board to setting up a united political front across parties to demand statehood from New Delhi.
In his address, J&K's Grand Mufti Nasir Ul Islam hailed the initiative of inviting diverse sections of society and gave full support to the restoration of statehood. He said that the restoration of statehood reflects the democratic aspirations and constitutional dignity of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and deserves a united stand of all stakeholders.
President of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, Mohammad Yaseen Khan, highlighted the hurdles faced by the business community in getting their issues resolved at a single window.
He suggested unity across the political parties to press the Centre for restoring statehood. CM Abdullah described the meeting as "extremely productive," saying the NC president was able to get a lot of useful feedback and good suggestions.
"The resolution reflects the collective and unanimous voice of civil society representatives present at the meeting, reaffirming the broad-based demand for the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," said the NC spokesperson.
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