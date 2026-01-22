Civil Flights To Take Off From Udhampur Airforce Station Under UDAN Scheme: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
During the meeting, it was informed that domestic flight operations are planned to begin from the Udhampur Air Force Station under the UDAN scheme.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
Udhampur: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, on Thursday, chaired an important meeting at the Indian Air Force Station Udhampur to review the operationalization of civil flights from the existing Air Force facility.
The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation Department, Indian Air Force, and the civil administration. Officials present included the Secretary, Civil Aviation, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, SSP Udhampur, and other concerned officers.
During the meeting, it was discussed that domestic flight operations have been planned to begin from the Udhampur Air Force Station under the UDAN scheme. The initial operations will use ATR aircraft, which will ensure affordable airfares and improved air connectivity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Union Minister Singh said that this initiative will be a major step towards strengthening regional connectivity and boosting economic and tourism activities in the region. He added that a permanent civil enclave is also planned in the future to cater to increasing passenger demand. Singh said it may take around 6 to 7 months to complete the required formalities and infrastructure arrangements before flight operations commence.
The meeting concluded with directions to all stakeholders to work in close coordination to ensure timely operationalization of the project, which is expected to greatly benefit residents of Udhampur and adjoining districts of Jammu and Kashmir specially Chenab Valley. He also said that it is also part of the proposal that in the coming time, Kishtwar will get an airport for domestic flights. He added that this step will improve connectivity, boost tourism, and contribute to the overall development of the region.