Civil Flights To Take Off From Udhampur Airforce Station Under UDAN Scheme: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Udhampur: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, on Thursday, chaired an important meeting at the Indian Air Force Station Udhampur to review the operationalization of civil flights from the existing Air Force facility.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation Department, Indian Air Force, and the civil administration. Officials present included the Secretary, Civil Aviation, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, SSP Udhampur, and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, it was discussed that domestic flight operations have been planned to begin from the Udhampur Air Force Station under the UDAN scheme. The initial operations will use ATR aircraft, which will ensure affordable airfares and improved air connectivity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.