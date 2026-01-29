ETV Bharat / bharat

Civil Courts Not Automatically Divested Of Jurisdiction Under Waqf Act: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that Waqf tribunals have jurisdiction only over properties notified in the “list of auqaf” or registered under the Waqf Act and the civil courts are not automatically divested of jurisdiction under Section 85 of the Waqf Act, 1995.

Section 85 of the Act bars jurisdiction of civil courts to entertain any suit or proceedings in connection with the orders passed by or proceedings that may be commenced before the tribunal.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran said we cannot find Section 83 (of the Act) to be a provision conferring jurisdiction on the tribunal with respect to matters in addition to which already jurisdiction has been conferred under the other provisions of the Act.

“Section 83 has a nominal heading of ‘Constitution of the Tribunal etc’. and it enables the state government by notification in the official gazette to constitute as many tribunals as it may think fit for the determination of disputes, questions or other matters relating to a waqf or waqf property under this Act. The last three words have not been omitted in the amendment, as we found in paragraph 10, which we will deal with more elaborately when considering the ambit and scope of Section 83”, said the bench.

The bench made the observation while setting aside a judgment of the Telangana High Court pertaining to a property unregistered under the Waqf Act.

The bench, while dealing with an appeal filed by Habib Alladin and others, found the property was neither specified in the ‘list of auqaf’ as published in Chapter II nor registered under Chapter V.