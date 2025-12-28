ETV Bharat / bharat

Civil Aviation Ministry's Round-The-Clock Control Room Aims To Address Passengers' Queries Promptly

New Delhi: In a bid to address air travellers' grievances on time, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has set up a round-the-clock Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR).

Officials from the Ministry, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airlines and Airports Authority of India (AAI), and others, deployed at the centre, monitor operations, attend to passenger calls and coordinate real-time assistance. The PACR was operationalised on December 10 in the wake of the operational disruptions at IndiGo. Besides, there have been flight disruptions and delays due to fog and other issues.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said there has been a marked improvement in grievance redressal and there has been a positive response from air passengers and other stakeholders.

According to the Ministry, air travellers grievances raised through various channels are being addressed through the PACR in the national capital, allowing timely resolution through close coordination with airline representatives.

In a statement, Sinha said the collaborative approach ensures timely information dissemination, effective facilitation and prompt grievance redressal. "Over 13,000 passenger grievances, received through AirSewa, social media and call channels, have been resolved, with cases expedited and prioritised through close monitoring at the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR)," he said.