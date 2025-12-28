Civil Aviation Ministry's Round-The-Clock Control Room Aims To Address Passengers' Queries Promptly
The control room has resolved over 13,000 passenger grievances received through AirSewa, social media and call channels.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bid to address air travellers' grievances on time, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has set up a round-the-clock Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR).
Officials from the Ministry, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airlines and Airports Authority of India (AAI), and others, deployed at the centre, monitor operations, attend to passenger calls and coordinate real-time assistance. The PACR was operationalised on December 10 in the wake of the operational disruptions at IndiGo. Besides, there have been flight disruptions and delays due to fog and other issues.
Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said there has been a marked improvement in grievance redressal and there has been a positive response from air passengers and other stakeholders.
According to the Ministry, air travellers grievances raised through various channels are being addressed through the PACR in the national capital, allowing timely resolution through close coordination with airline representatives.
In a statement, Sinha said the collaborative approach ensures timely information dissemination, effective facilitation and prompt grievance redressal. "Over 13,000 passenger grievances, received through AirSewa, social media and call channels, have been resolved, with cases expedited and prioritised through close monitoring at the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR)," he said.
During a visit to the PARC on Sunday afternoon, some of the people who are part of the control room shared their experience. The complaints vary from flight cancellations to lost baggage to even meal not being served onboard.
Ravneet Kaur, an official with the ministry, said the enquiries are mainly about ticket refunds and lost baggage, and the grievances are looked into promptly. All of them are working at the centre, which is operational 24x7.
Sinha said issues such as frequent flight delays, inadequate or delayed refunds, long queues, poor passenger facilities at airports, and incidents of lost baggage have continued to affect passenger experience across the aviation ecosystem.
"These concerns highlighted the need for a structured, systematic, and coordinated response rather than ad-hoc interventions," he added.
