ETV Bharat / bharat

Civil Aviation Minitsry To Upgrade AirSewa Portal, Tap AI For Faster Passengers' Grievances Redressal

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry is working on upgrading the AirSewa portal as well as integrate artificial intelligence into the functioning of the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) as it seeks to address air passengers' grievances in a bonafide and fastest possible manner, according to a senior official.

PACR, which was set up in December last year in the wake of the massive flight disruptions at the country's largest airline IndiGo, brings together representatives of airlines, airports, AAI and regulators DGCA and BCAS.

According to data compiled by the ministry, PACR has resolved more than 73,000 passenger grievances with a 98 per cent success rate since December 10, 2025.

DGCA and BCAS are the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), respectively. Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha on Wednesday said efforts are on to have a more robust platform that is more seamless in the next 90-100 days to address the grievances of air passengers.

There will be a new version of AirSewa portal, he said. AirSewa portal and app is an initiative of the ministry to help address grievances of the passengers. At a briefing in the national capital, he said the ministry is working on how to improve the system further and resolve passengers' grievances in the shortest possible time.

"Today, it is not that we are working in silos. It is one platform (PACR). Everybody is working together to address the grievances... civil aviation ministry is a consumer facing ministry... how to resolve complaints in a bonafide, fastest possible manner, that is the journey we are proceeding on," Sinha said.