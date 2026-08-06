ETV Bharat / bharat

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu Says No Proposal To Blend Ethanol With ATF

The Union Minister said the claim that the government plans to blend ethanol with ATF is completely false and irresponsible.

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu Says No Proposal To Blend Ethanol With ATF
File photo of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 6, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said there is no proposal to blend ethanol with Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and that spreading misinformation on aviation safety creates needless anxiety among air travellers. His comments come against the backdrop of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the central government was planning to blend ethanol in ATF.

"Sources indicate that the Modi government plans to mix ethanol in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). Experts say that this could seriously compromise the safety of flights," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Naidu said the claim that the government plans to blend ethanol with ATF is completely false and irresponsible and added that there is no such proposal.

"Spreading misinformation on aviation safety only creates needless anxiety among air travellers. Passenger safety remains the Government's highest priority," the minister said in a post on X. Elaborating, Naidu said ethanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) are entirely different and should not be conflated.

"SAF is an internationally certified aviation fuel recognised by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and adopted globally. It undergoes rigorous testing and meets stringent global safety standards," he said.

Read More

  1. Govt Reviews Preparedness For Adoption Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
  2. Govt Says 27 More Airports To Have DigiYatra By Next Year

TAGGED:

CIVIL AVIATION MINISTER
AVIATION TURBINE FUEL
ETHANOL
BLENDING ETHANOL WITH ATF
RAMMOHAN NAIDU

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.