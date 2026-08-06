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Civil Aviation Minister Naidu Says No Proposal To Blend Ethanol With ATF

File photo of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said there is no proposal to blend ethanol with Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and that spreading misinformation on aviation safety creates needless anxiety among air travellers. His comments come against the backdrop of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the central government was planning to blend ethanol in ATF. "Sources indicate that the Modi government plans to mix ethanol in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). Experts say that this could seriously compromise the safety of flights," Kejriwal said in a post on X.