Civil Aviation Minister Naidu Inaugurates Refurbished T2 At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday inaugurated Delhi airport's renovated Terminal 2 (T2), which will be operational from Sunday. T2, built by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) four decades ago, was shut for renovation works in April this year. It has an annual capacity to handle 15 million passengers.

India can become one of the world's largest civil aviation ecosystems, Naidu said at the inaugural function. The entire transfer ecosystem should be made more efficient to make the airport an international hub, he said, adding that the airport can have an annual passenger handling capacity of around 130 million with efficient use of space.