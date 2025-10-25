ETV Bharat / bharat

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu Inaugurates Refurbished T2 At Delhi Airport

Terminal 2 (T2) is built by the Airports Authority of India. It has an annual capacity to handle 15 million passengers.

CIVIL AVIATION MINISTER RAMMOHAN NAIDU INAUGURATES TERMINAL 2 AT DELHI AIRPORT
A file photo of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 25, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday inaugurated Delhi airport's renovated Terminal 2 (T2), which will be operational from Sunday. T2, built by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) four decades ago, was shut for renovation works in April this year. It has an annual capacity to handle 15 million passengers.

India can become one of the world's largest civil aviation ecosystems, Naidu said at the inaugural function. The entire transfer ecosystem should be made more efficient to make the airport an international hub, he said, adding that the airport can have an annual passenger handling capacity of around 130 million with efficient use of space.

The minister also said the Delhi airport is focusing on sustainability, including concentrating on the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2, and T3 -- and four runways. It handles more than 1,300 flight movements daily.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the airport has an annual passenger handling capacity of over 100 million. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates IGIA. On March 20, DIAL said the expanded T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers, and T3 can handle 45 million passengers annually.

Also Read

  1. Government Says 649 Air Routes Connected Under UDAN; Scheme To Continue Beyond April 2027
  2. Airlines To Operate 26,495 Flights Every Week Connecting 126 Airports In Winter Schedule

TAGGED:

T2 INAUGURATION AT DELHI AIRPORT
NAIDU INAUGURATES T2 DELHI AIRPORT
TERMINAL 2 AT DELHI AIRPORT
AAI
CIVIL AVIATION MINISTER NAIDU

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.