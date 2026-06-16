Mumbai Police Deny Permission To CITU To Hold Demonstration Against US Govt At BKC, Ask Them To Protest At Azad Maidan
Trade unions demand Indian government should condemn the US government for attacking civilians on private vessels.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have denied permission to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) to hold a protest against the United States of America (USA) at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here.
The CITU is a national trade union in India and is a parent body for the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI). It had submitted a letter to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police station, seeking permission to hold a demonstration on June 19 in the vicinity of the Consulate of the United States. However, the Mumbai Police have denied them permission, saying 'no protests are allowed at BKC'.
"We asked for permission from the Mumbai Police, and they asked us to hold the demonstration at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. We want to hold the protest at BKC, as it is against the US government and their consulate office is in this area. We will discuss with the BKC police station officials to allow us at BKC, even if not near the US consulate," Dr Vivek Monteiro, Vice President of the CITU, told ETV Bharat.
"We will hold the Indian government responsible for the sad state of affairs. Our government should make the US take cognisance of the deaths of our seafarers and condemn these deaths. The attacks on the private vessels were completely illegal," added Monteiro.
Dr Abhinav Deshmukh, Additional Commissioner of Police, West Zone, told ETV Bharat they do not allow any demonstrations or protests at BKC, not just this.
"We don't give permission for any demonstration at BKC, since there are corporate offices and many important installations. Moreover, there are rules, and as per the Bombay High Court, Azad Maidan is the designated area for any protest or demonstration. We have asked them to hold it at Azad Maidan," added Deshmukh.
In the meantime, FSUI on Tuesday have written a letter to António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations, urging him to intervene and facilitate compensation of USD 5 million to the families of four Indian seafarers, which the FSUI has demanded from US President Donald Trump.
Manoj Yadav, Secretary of FSUI, in his letter to Guterres, has written, "Urgent request for UN intervention and facilitation of compensation of $5 Million, to families of four Indian seafarers killed in the US Navy attacks and delay in medical assistance due to the blockade imposed."
Three Indian civilian seafarers, Patnala Suresh, Aditya Sharma, and Shivanand Chaurasiya, were killed on June 10 during a US military missile strike on the foreign-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman.
The Palau-flagged merchant vessel was carrying 28 crew members, including 24 Indian nationals, when US Central Command forces executed a precision strike, hitting the ship's engine room. The US military claimed the vessel violated an active naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz and failed to follow radio commands while suspected of transporting sanctioned Iranian oil.
India lodged a strong diplomatic protest, summoning the US Chargé d'Affaires in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar raised the issue directly with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
FSUI, in their letter to the UN, has asked Guterres to conduct investigations into the attacks on civilian commercial vessels. They have also asked the UN to facilitate dialogue with the concerned parties, "particularly the US, to ensure prompt payment of compensation and justice for the affected families." Lastly, the unions want the UN to strengthen mechanisms for the protection of civilian seafarers in conflict zones.
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