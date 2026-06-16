ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai Police Deny Permission To CITU To Hold Demonstration Against US Govt At BKC, Ask Them To Protest At Azad Maidan

(From the left) Aditya Sharma, Shivanand Chaurasiya, Patnala Suresh, and Nishanth Uirthanathan - The four Indians who lost their lives off Oman. (X@FSUIINDIA) ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have denied permission to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) to hold a protest against the United States of America (USA) at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here.

The CITU is a national trade union in India and is a parent body for the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI). It had submitted a letter to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police station, seeking permission to hold a demonstration on June 19 in the vicinity of the Consulate of the United States. However, the Mumbai Police have denied them permission, saying 'no protests are allowed at BKC'.

"We asked for permission from the Mumbai Police, and they asked us to hold the demonstration at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. We want to hold the protest at BKC, as it is against the US government and their consulate office is in this area. We will discuss with the BKC police station officials to allow us at BKC, even if not near the US consulate," Dr Vivek Monteiro, Vice President of the CITU, told ETV Bharat.

"We will hold the Indian government responsible for the sad state of affairs. Our government should make the US take cognisance of the deaths of our seafarers and condemn these deaths. The attacks on the private vessels were completely illegal," added Monteiro.

Dr Abhinav Deshmukh, Additional Commissioner of Police, West Zone, told ETV Bharat they do not allow any demonstrations or protests at BKC, not just this.

"We don't give permission for any demonstration at BKC, since there are corporate offices and many important installations. Moreover, there are rules, and as per the Bombay High Court, Azad Maidan is the designated area for any protest or demonstration. We have asked them to hold it at Azad Maidan," added Deshmukh.