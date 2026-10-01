ETV Bharat / bharat

Citizens Won't Tolerate 'Vote Chori'; India Bloc Committed To Protecting Democracy: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said the chorus of voices against the "capture" of the electoral system is getting louder and asserted that citizens will no longer tolerate "vote chori" in any form.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the INDIA bloc is committed to protecting the Constitution and democracy.

"In an interview to a leading national daily, Former CEC O.P. Rawat has questioned the SIR and the violations committed by the ECI. It is 'the first time since Independence that so many eligible voters have lost their vote'. Nearly 14 crore voters have already been disenfranchised by the SIR," Ramesh said on X.

"India's EC used to be 'the gold standard', but its credibility has been destroyed. In his (Rawat's) view, the 2 ECs should have done more to stop the CEC's illegal decisions," the Congress leader said.

The chorus of voices against the capture of the electoral system is getting louder, Ramesh said and asserted that citizens will no longer tolerate "vote chori" in any form.

In another post tagging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's post on "illegal" Form 6 changes, he said, "Form 6 changes were introduced by the CEC unconstitutionally in mid-July 2026 to remove Gen Z voters from the electoral roll. Clearly, the move was orchestrated by the PM-HM (Narendra Modi-Amit Shah) duo."