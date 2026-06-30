ETV Bharat / bharat

'Citizens Not Laboratory Subjects': Netizens Slam Centre Over E20 Blending 'Experiment' Submission In SC

Two-wheeler riders queue up at a petrol pump amid heavy rush for fuel, in Dhanbad ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Centre's submission in the Supreme Court on Monday that 20 percent ethanol blending was “still an experiment” weeks after Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari signed rules for 100 percent ethanol blending, has evoked a sharp response from the people.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani argued before a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu that the 20% ethanol blending programme in petrol remains an ongoing experiment, and its full impact is expected to become clearer only next year. Venkataramani contended that ethanol supply contracts had already been finalised in October 2025.

Venkataramani told the court that directing Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to enhance ethanol allocations for VINP Distilleries and Sugars would undermine the national policy framework.

The apex court was hearing a plea challenging a Karnataka High Court direction to oil marketing companies to consider and decide a representation submitted by a dedicated ethanol manufacturer seeking enhancement of ethanol allocation for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26.

People called out the contradiction in the Centre's submission in the Supreme Court and the nationwide enforcement of the ethanol blenging.

“Calling E20 an "ongoing experiment" in the Supreme Court while enforcing it nationwide is a massive contradiction. If it's a testing phase, logic says you test it on controlled government fleets first—not force it onto millions of private vehicle owners,” one Brajesh Jhawar wrote in reaction to the move.