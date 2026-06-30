'Citizens Not Laboratory Subjects': Netizens Slam Centre Over E20 Blending 'Experiment' Submission In SC
People fumed at the Centre's submission in the Supreme Court calling 20 percent ethanol blending an "experiment" while implementing it nationwide.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre's submission in the Supreme Court on Monday that 20 percent ethanol blending was “still an experiment” weeks after Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari signed rules for 100 percent ethanol blending, has evoked a sharp response from the people.
Attorney General R. Venkataramani argued before a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu that the 20% ethanol blending programme in petrol remains an ongoing experiment, and its full impact is expected to become clearer only next year. Venkataramani contended that ethanol supply contracts had already been finalised in October 2025.
Venkataramani told the court that directing Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to enhance ethanol allocations for VINP Distilleries and Sugars would undermine the national policy framework.
The apex court was hearing a plea challenging a Karnataka High Court direction to oil marketing companies to consider and decide a representation submitted by a dedicated ethanol manufacturer seeking enhancement of ethanol allocation for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26.
People called out the contradiction in the Centre's submission in the Supreme Court and the nationwide enforcement of the ethanol blenging.
“Calling E20 an "ongoing experiment" in the Supreme Court while enforcing it nationwide is a massive contradiction. If it's a testing phase, logic says you test it on controlled government fleets first—not force it onto millions of private vehicle owners,” one Brajesh Jhawar wrote in reaction to the move.
Calling E20 an " ongoing experiment" in the supreme court while enforcing it nationwide is a massive contradiction. if it's a testing phase, logic says you test it on controlled government fleets first—not force it onto millions of private vehicle owners<="" p>— brajesh jhawar (@brajeshjhawar1) June 30, 2026
Raj, a netizen said that the Government’s statement in the Supreme Court that E20 blending was still an “experiment” and that its real results will be known only next year was “deeply concerning and disappointing”.
“Policies affecting everyday life cannot be rolled out first and justified later with “we will know the results next year.” Citizens are not laboratory subjects, and their vehicles, hard earned money and concerns cannot be treated as part of an experiment,” he said.
The Government’s statement in the Supreme Court that E20 blending is still an “experiment” and that its real results will be known only next year is deeply concerning and disappointing.— Raj (@inquisitive_raj) June 30, 2026
Policies affecting everyday life cannot be rolled out first and justified later with “we will…
Following the Centre's submission in the apex court, a netizen, Gopinath K questioned union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's recenty unveiled rules for 100 percent ethanol blending.
“While Nitin Gadkari signs off on 100% pure Ethanol (E100) rules, the Centre just admitted to the Supreme Court that E20 is still an "ongoing experiment" with impact data pending next year! Think about it: 230M+ older vehicles are running on a fuel "experiment" mandated via quick executive updates and tax tricks, not structured statutory laws,” Gopinath wrote in a post.
@incredibleindia fuel policy is living in 2030, but our legal framework is stuck in a loop. ⛽🤯
While @nitin_gadkari signs off on 100% pure Ethanol (E100) rules, the Centre just admitted to the Supreme Court that E20 is still an " ongoing experiment" with impact data pending…<="" p>— gopinath k (@gopinathkarangu) June 30, 2026
“If an experimental blend damages your car engine, who pays for it? Bypassing Parliament means bypassing public debate. We need an urgent Parliamentary session to establish clear safety protocols, protect consumers, and vote on a concrete Green Energy Bill. The engineering is moving at breakneck speed-the legislation needs to catch up!,” he added.
Read More"