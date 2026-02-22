ETV Bharat / bharat

Citizens Inspect Six Km Stretch Of Footpath In Bengaluru As Part Of 10th Footpath Walk

Responding to an open invitation by the Bengaluru North City Corporation, more than 120 citizens took part in the walk to assess the quality and usability of pedestrian infrastructure. Revenue Minister and MLA from Byatarayanapura constituency, Krishna Byre Gowda, who flagged off the programme said, “For a city to be truly developed, it must be safe and accessible for pedestrians. When citizens themselves come forward to review public infrastructure, it strengthens accountability.”

Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar and Joint Commissioner Mohammed Nayeem Momin, along with civic officials, staff, and residents, including women of different age groups, participated in the inspection.



Findings: Minimal Obstructions, Cleaner Walkways



The walk began at the Railway Parallel Road junction and covered key stretches along Sahakar Nagar and Kodigehalli Main Road. Participants were instructed to walk the designated route, identify obstructions that force pedestrians onto the road, and document them with photographs.

At the end of the six-km walk, participants reported no garbage piles, no instances of open urination, and no encroachments by shops or vendors along the inspected stretch. Only one broken or missing footpath slab was found. A single car was seen blocking the footpath. Four BESCOM-related obstructions and two potentially hazardous signboards were also identified. In total, only six to eight minor issues were noted. Participants observed that the footpaths were largely clean, green, and comfortable for walking. Civic officials recorded suggestions for minor improvements raised during the inspection.This was the sixth walk conducted within the Bengaluru North City Corporation limits. So far, 40 km of footpaths have been reviewed in the zone alone. Across the city, a total of 78 km has been covered under the initiative, including stretches in Banaswadi, Thanisandra, Yelahanka, RT Nagar, Sarvagnanagar, and other localities.

Project Walkalooru, which began on November 1, 2025, has conducted walks across multiple city corporation zones. With the 10th edition completed, organisers now aim to cover 100 km of walkable footpaths in the coming months.



Speaking on the occasion, the coordinator of Project Walkalooru 10th Footpath Walk Arun Pai said the initiative reflects growing cooperation between citizens and civic authorities. “When the corporation invites citizens to evaluate footpaths, it shows confidence in public infrastructure and a willingness to work together,” he noted.