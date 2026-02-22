Citizens Inspect Six Km Stretch Of Footpath In Bengaluru As Part Of 10th Footpath Walk
Over 120 citizens participated in the walk to assess the quality and usability of pedestrian infrastructure in the city.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Bengaluru: A six-kilometre stretch of footpath at Kodigehalli in Bengaluru was inspected on Saturday as part of the 10th Footpath Walk organised under Project Walkalooru.
Responding to an open invitation by the Bengaluru North City Corporation, more than 120 citizens took part in the walk to assess the quality and usability of pedestrian infrastructure. Revenue Minister and MLA from Byatarayanapura constituency, Krishna Byre Gowda, who flagged off the programme said, “For a city to be truly developed, it must be safe and accessible for pedestrians. When citizens themselves come forward to review public infrastructure, it strengthens accountability.”
Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar and Joint Commissioner Mohammed Nayeem Momin, along with civic officials, staff, and residents, including women of different age groups, participated in the inspection.
Findings: Minimal Obstructions, Cleaner Walkways
The walk began at the Railway Parallel Road junction and covered key stretches along Sahakar Nagar and Kodigehalli Main Road. Participants were instructed to walk the designated route, identify obstructions that force pedestrians onto the road, and document them with photographs.
Project Walkalooru, which began on November 1, 2025, has conducted walks across multiple city corporation zones. With the 10th edition completed, organisers now aim to cover 100 km of walkable footpaths in the coming months.
Speaking on the occasion, the coordinator of Project Walkalooru 10th Footpath Walk Arun Pai said the initiative reflects growing cooperation between citizens and civic authorities. “When the corporation invites citizens to evaluate footpaths, it shows confidence in public infrastructure and a willingness to work together,” he noted.
