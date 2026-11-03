Citizens Have The Right To Criticise CM, Govt's Duty Is To Protect It: Madras HC
Justice N. Ramesh observed that legal action shouldn't be taken solely for political criticism unless there are grounds for inciting violence or disrupting public peace.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that ordinary citizens have the right to criticise the Chief Minister and it's the government's duty to protect their rights.
"The common citizen also has the right to criticise the Chief Minister. At the same time, the government and the police have the duty to protect the rights of the citizen. The regime may change. The chief ministers may change. But the principle that everyone is equal before the law will not change," it said.
The bench of Justice N Ramesh expressed various views on criticism against the government and the activities of the police while granting anticipatory bail to DMK councillor Sudha in a case registered against her for defaming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
"To question, criticise the rulers, and express strong opposition in a democracy is a fundamental right of the citizens. Article 19(1)(a) grants not only the freedom of expression to praise the government, but also to criticise it," he said.
The High Court further observed that a political speech cannot be considered a crime just because it is harsh and insults the rulers.
"Freedom of expression can be restricted under Article 19(2) of the Constitution. But the police must also consider whether there are sufficient criminal grounds for using it. Legal action should not be taken solely for political criticism, unless there are grounds for inciting violence or disrupting public peace," it said.
The Ruler is not Above Criticism
The HC observed that those in public life, including the Chief Minister, are in a position to answer the questions of the people. "Rulers are not beyond criticism. The reputation of political leaders has legal protection. But to get it, the procedures laid down by law must be followed," it noted.
As per the HC, the law protecting the reputation of rulers and the law protecting the freedom of expression of citizens should not be used in contradiction to each other.
Advice to the Police
It said the police should act impartially as an institution that must enforce the law and should not become an institution that fulfils the personal desires of the political parties in power. Prompt action on complaints by the ruling party and failure to act on complaints against ruling party members will affect trust in the police, it added.
The HC said an economist was arrested in the early hours for posting a defamatory comment against a ruling party legislator. After his release, it was revealed that the comment was not made by him.
"Why was action taken without verifying the social media account where the defamatory comment was posted? What action was taken against the police personnel who acted wrongly? What would have been the situation if the victim was not an economist but an ordinary citizen? His rights should not be protected just because he is a renowned scholar. The rights of an ordinary citizen should also be protected," the court noted.
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