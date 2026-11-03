ETV Bharat / bharat

Citizens Have The Right To Criticise CM, Govt's Duty Is To Protect It: Madras HC

A file photo of the Madras High Court. ( IANS )

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that ordinary citizens have the right to criticise the Chief Minister and it's the government's duty to protect their rights.

"The common citizen also has the right to criticise the Chief Minister. At the same time, the government and the police have the duty to protect the rights of the citizen. The regime may change. The chief ministers may change. But the principle that everyone is equal before the law will not change," it said.

The bench of Justice N Ramesh expressed various views on criticism against the government and the activities of the police while granting anticipatory bail to DMK councillor Sudha in a case registered against her for defaming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. "To question, criticise the rulers, and express strong opposition in a democracy is a fundamental right of the citizens. Article 19(1)(a) grants not only the freedom of expression to praise the government, but also to criticise it," he said. The High Court further observed that a political speech cannot be considered a crime just because it is harsh and insults the rulers. "Freedom of expression can be restricted under Article 19(2) of the Constitution. But the police must also consider whether there are sufficient criminal grounds for using it. Legal action should not be taken solely for political criticism, unless there are grounds for inciting violence or disrupting public peace," it said. The Ruler is not Above Criticism