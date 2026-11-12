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Citizens Face Difficulties As Fuel Stations Across Guwahati Observe 24-Hour 'No Purchase, No Sale' Strike

Taking advantage of this situation, some individuals have been seen openly selling petrol in bottles at various locations across the city. ( IANS )

Guwahati: Citizens and vehicle owners faced difficulties as fuel stations in Assam's Guwahati, its suburban areas and the bordering areas of Kamrup district remained closed on Thursday due to a 'No Purchase, No Sale' strike to protest against the arbitrary decisions and undue harassment of petroleum dealers by oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Called by the Greater Guwahati unit of the North-East India Petroleum Dealers' Association (NEIPDA), the strike resulted in the 24-hour closure of petrol pumps from 6 am on Thursday. The 24-hour shutdown is a protest against the arbitrary decisions and undue harassment by oil marketing companies.

"A 24-hour 'No Purchase, No Sale' program has been implemented from 6 am on November 12 to 6 am on November 13. If our demands are not met even after this shutdown, an indefinite strike will be launched in the second phase, starting on November 23," Rajib Goswami, president of NEIPDA, said.

Goswami further claimed that OMCs have been treating dealers unilaterally and arbitrarily. "Threats have been issued to stop the supply of petrol and diesel without any prior notice or allowing dealers to present their side. Despite several rounds of discussions with OMCs, this strict step had to be taken as the dealers' issues remained unresolved," he added.

The main demands forwarded by the association included restoring tank-truck transport contracts that were cancelled without any prior notice, withdrawing unfair money deductions from dealers' accounts, immediately releasing previous pending dues and approved subsidies, stopping the practice of forcing dealers to buy lubricants and other additional products despite low market demand, and providing dealers with a proper opportunity to defend themselves before initiating any action against them.