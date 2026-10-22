Don't Need Permit To Hoist National Flag; Police Needs Lesson In Law: Neha Bora's Lawyer
Representing Delhi Police, ASG Chetan Sharma said the law permits the invocation of sections 126 and 130, as there is potential for breach of peace.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Neha Bora, national president of the All India Students Association (AISA), challenging a notice issued by the Delhi Police. A bench led by Justice Subramonium Prasad reserved the order after hearing detailed arguments from both sides. The court will deliver its verdict tomorrow, October 23.
During the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Neha Bora, argued that citizens do not require any permission to hoist the national flag. He questioned the validity of the notice, asserting, "We do not need permission to hoist the national flag; the police need a lesson in law."
He noted that the matter is narrowly confined to a notice issued under sections 126 and 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The petitioner is an AISA leader and is highly active in public life. While there have been various protests in the country against government decisions, his client has never incited violence; all her protests have been entirely peaceful.
Representing the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma questioned the maintainability of Bora’s petition. He stated that the law permits the invocation of sections 126 and 130 in conjunction, as there is a potential for a breach of peace. He urged the court not to reduce the matter to mere technicalities, warning that it could lead to significant chaos in Delhi.
The ASG described the action as a "precautionary measure" intended to ensure the law functions as envisioned by Parliament. Sharma further remarked that the petitioner is effectively asking the court to step into the role of a magistrate and substitute the magistrate's judgment with her own — noting that the magistrate has not yet formed any opinion on the matter. "They are simply asking you to furnish a bond to ensure the maintenance of peace and order. Is this petition a response to a showcause notice issued by a magistrate? The answer is no," he said.
In her petition, Bora has challenged a Delhi Police notice, issued on October 18, directing her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000, along with a surety under Section 126 of the BNSS, to ensure the maintenance of peace during the pendency of the investigation against her. She was also instructed to appear before a Special Executive Magistrate on October 19.
Bora had been placed under preventive arrest on October 16, while she was on her way to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' (Hoist the Tricolour) march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The Delhi Police released her on October 17.
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP, was also placed under preventive detention under sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS. Delhi Police arrested Dipke citing an apprehension of a breach of peace. The Special Executive Magistrate ordered his release upon the execution of a 'peace bond' (bond for keeping the peace) for a sum of Rs 50,000. Under the terms of this peace bond, Dipke is required to maintain peace for a period of one year. CJP leaders Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also ordered to be released on October 21.
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