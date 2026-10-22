ETV Bharat / bharat

Don't Need Permit To Hoist National Flag; Police Needs Lesson In Law: Neha Bora's Lawyer

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Neha Bora, national president of the All India Students Association (AISA), challenging a notice issued by the Delhi Police. A bench led by Justice Subramonium Prasad reserved the order after hearing detailed arguments from both sides. The court will deliver its verdict tomorrow, October 23.

During the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Neha Bora, argued that citizens do not require any permission to hoist the national flag. He questioned the validity of the notice, asserting, "We do not need permission to hoist the national flag; the police need a lesson in law."

He noted that the matter is narrowly confined to a notice issued under sections 126 and 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The petitioner is an AISA leader and is highly active in public life. While there have been various protests in the country against government decisions, his client has never incited violence; all her protests have been entirely peaceful.

Representing the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma questioned the maintainability of Bora’s petition. He stated that the law permits the invocation of sections 126 and 130 in conjunction, as there is a potential for a breach of peace. He urged the court not to reduce the matter to mere technicalities, warning that it could lead to significant chaos in Delhi.

The ASG described the action as a "precautionary measure" intended to ensure the law functions as envisioned by Parliament. Sharma further remarked that the petitioner is effectively asking the court to step into the role of a magistrate and substitute the magistrate's judgment with her own — noting that the magistrate has not yet formed any opinion on the matter. "They are simply asking you to furnish a bond to ensure the maintenance of peace and order. Is this petition a response to a showcause notice issued by a magistrate? The answer is no," he said.