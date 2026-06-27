Update Your Aadhaar Email ID For Free From July 1: Here’s How
Starting July 1, UIDAI lets citizens update Aadhaar email IDs free via the new app, featuring enhanced privacy, easy updates, and QR-enabled identity verification.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced that starting July 1, citizens can update their email address on their Aadhaar card for free using the official app.
The agency has decided to waive off the current Rs 75 charge for a 6-month period, from July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026.
Earlier this year, UIDAI launched a redesigned Aadhaar app and announced the discontinuation of the mAadhaar app. It claimed that the new app ensures privacy of information, with a variety of features like biometric locks and face authentication.
Since its launch in 2009, Aadhaar has become the world’s largest biometric identity system, covering 99 per cent of India’s adult population with over 1.44 billion unique IDs.
The new app allows citizens easy updates of their information from their phone. Previously, it would require a visit to Aadhaar centres.
The new Aadhaar app also has a secure QR-enabled feature for easy identity checks at government offices, hospitals, hotels, and other service-related establishments.
Aadhaar profiles of children can also be accessed easily in the new app. It allows a user to include up to five Aadhaar profiles but linked to the registered mobile number.
To download the app, one can visit the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. The user has to select the preferred language, enter the mobile number, verify the OTP, and complete the face authentication. The user can also create a PIN or enable biometric unlock for quick access.
The UIDAI claimed that the Aadhaar app is designed to provide Aadhaar Number Holders (ANH) with a “convenient and privacy-first way to show, share and verify their identity.”
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