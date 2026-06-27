ETV Bharat / bharat

Update Your Aadhaar Email ID For Free From July 1: Here’s How

Representational Image | Employees at the Aadhaar Service Centre in Azadpur, inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in New Delhi on Jan 22, 2026 ( @gupta_rekha/ANI Photo )

Hyderabad: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced that starting July 1, citizens can update their email address on their Aadhaar card for free using the official app.

The agency has decided to waive off the current Rs 75 charge for a 6-month period, from July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026.

Earlier this year, UIDAI launched a redesigned Aadhaar app and announced the discontinuation of the mAadhaar app. It claimed that the new app ensures privacy of information, with a variety of features like biometric locks and face authentication.

Since its launch in 2009, Aadhaar has become the world’s largest biometric identity system, covering 99 per cent of India’s adult population with over 1.44 billion unique IDs.

The new app allows citizens easy updates of their information from their phone. Previously, it would require a visit to Aadhaar centres.