ETV Bharat / bharat

Citizens Can File Criminal Complaints Over False Poll Affidavits: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday held that private citizens can initiate criminal complaints against elected representatives who furnish false information or conceal material facts in election affidavits, reinforcing accountability under the Representation of the People (RoP) Act.

The apex court said the restriction under Section 195 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) would not prevent filing complaints in such cases. Section 195 of the CrPC restricts criminal courts from taking cognizance of certain offences unless a written complaint is filed by the authorized public servant or the concerned court.

A bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu said, “In conclusion, we hold that a private complaint alleging an offence committed under Section 125-A, RoP Act need not pass muster of the rigours of Section 195, Cr. PC, as held by the High Court. If at all a complaint is lodged to harass an elected candidate or frivolous allegations are levelled therein, the laws of the country duly equip and empower the competent magistrates to pass such order(s) as they deem fit and proper commensurate with the facts and circumstances of each case.”

Section 125A of the RoP Act penalizes candidates for providing false information, concealing details or failing to make mandatory disclosures in their nomination papers or accompanying affidavits.

“Having answered the question, we reiterate that the decision of the High Court closing the proceedings before the trial magistrate stands upheld for reasons different from the one assigned by it”, added the bench.

The bench observed that even though the Election Commission is supreme in its own sphere and has, indeed, issued guidelines/press notes based on its understanding of the statutory provisions, interpretation of statutes is primarily the task of the courts and such guidelines/press notes do not bind us.

The bench made these observation in a verdict on an appeal filed by Rajkumar Madki against a Karnataka High Court judgment dated March 7, 2025. The High Court quashed his criminal complaint against Shailendra Beldale, an elected member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the Bidar constituency.