Citizen Feedback On Water Conservation Works Open Till July 31
The initiative seeks to further advance the nationwide movement towards sustainable water management and water security through greater public participation.
By PTI
Published : June 26, 2026 at 7:50 AM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has extended the deadline for citizens to submit feedback on water conservation works reported under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 2.0 initiative till July 31.
As of May 31, more than 1.5 crore rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, water conservation and storage structures had been reported across the country under the initiative, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.
The ministry said that citizens can submit their observations on these assets through the JSJB 2.0 portal, providing feedback on rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, water conservation and storage works reported under the initiative.
The feedback will also support verification and assessment of assets reported under the initiative. Since recognition is provided to districts, states and Union territories, and other stakeholders based on the number of artificial recharge and storage works completed under the initiative, citizen participation in the feedback process is particularly significant, the ministry said.
According to the statement, the mechanism is expected to enhance the quality and credibility of reporting, promote transparency in implementation and encourage districts and urban local bodies to ensure proper maintenance and sustained functionality of the structures created. The initiative seeks to further advance the nationwide movement towards sustainable water management and water security through greater public participation, the statement added.
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