ETV Bharat / bharat

Citizen Feedback On Water Conservation Works Open Till July 31

New Delhi: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has extended the deadline for citizens to submit feedback on water conservation works reported under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 2.0 initiative till July 31.

As of May 31, more than 1.5 crore rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, water conservation and storage structures had been reported across the country under the initiative, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The ministry said that citizens can submit their observations on these assets through the JSJB 2.0 portal, providing feedback on rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, water conservation and storage works reported under the initiative.