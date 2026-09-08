ETV Bharat / bharat

Citizen Can't Be Arbitrarily Detained Under NSA: Allahabad HC; Rebukes GB Nagar DM Medha Roopam

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has quashed the detention of student Akriti Chaudhary under the National Security Act (NSA) — imposed in connection with a workers' protest in Noida in April this year — and made scathing remarks regarding the administration's conduct. The copy of the order, which was delivered on September 2, was made available on the High Court's website on Monday.

The Court observed that detention under the NSA is an extraordinary measure and cannot be used merely as a means to keep a person in jail after they have been granted bail. A citizen's liberty cannot be curtailed based solely on allegations, assumptions, prejudices, or speculation.

A bench comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev stated that the grounds for detention cannot rest merely on the District Magistrate's opinion; there must be concrete material to substantiate that opinion. In the absence of such material, a detention order is deemed arbitrary, as it directly violates a citizen's right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The Court noted that Akriti Chaudhary had appealed to people to gather and participate in a peaceful protest in support of workers' rights. No message or video was found on record to prove that she had incited people to violence, arson, or the destruction of public and private property. The Court clarified that raising one's voice for rights peacefully and assembling in public spaces are part of the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution.