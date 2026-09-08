Citizen Can't Be Arbitrarily Detained Under NSA: Allahabad HC; Rebukes GB Nagar DM Medha Roopam
In a democratic society, there must be space for dissent and protest, which are a "safety valve" that allows pressure to be released, Court says.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has quashed the detention of student Akriti Chaudhary under the National Security Act (NSA) — imposed in connection with a workers' protest in Noida in April this year — and made scathing remarks regarding the administration's conduct. The copy of the order, which was delivered on September 2, was made available on the High Court's website on Monday.
The Court observed that detention under the NSA is an extraordinary measure and cannot be used merely as a means to keep a person in jail after they have been granted bail. A citizen's liberty cannot be curtailed based solely on allegations, assumptions, prejudices, or speculation.
A bench comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev stated that the grounds for detention cannot rest merely on the District Magistrate's opinion; there must be concrete material to substantiate that opinion. In the absence of such material, a detention order is deemed arbitrary, as it directly violates a citizen's right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.
The Court noted that Akriti Chaudhary had appealed to people to gather and participate in a peaceful protest in support of workers' rights. No message or video was found on record to prove that she had incited people to violence, arson, or the destruction of public and private property. The Court clarified that raising one's voice for rights peacefully and assembling in public spaces are part of the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution.
The bench further observed that if some miscreants resort to violence during an otherwise peaceful protest, it is unjust to label the entire movement as violent. The State should deploy adequate police arrangements to maintain law and order during large gatherings and ensure accountability through the videography of events. Describing protests as a "safety valve" that allows societal pressure to be released, the Court remarked that a democratic society must provide space for dissent and agitation.
The Court also expressed strong displeasure regarding the role of the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam, who happens to be the daughter of Gyanesh Kumar, the current Chief Election Commissioner of India. The court observed that the police report was based merely on allegations and lacked credible material; yet, the DM invoked a stringent measure like the NSA without thoroughly examining the record. The court termed this a negligent and arbitrary exercise of power.
The court stated that while the bureaucracy and police possess vast powers, greater power entails greater responsibility. Officials owe their allegiance to the Constitution and the public, not to the political executive. If citizens' fundamental rights are trampled upon without adequate grounds and due process of law, the court will not hesitate to pass stern orders in such matters.
Quashing the detention order and the grounds of detention under the NSA, the High Court directed the immediate release of Akriti Chaudhary, provided she was not wanted in any other case. Additionally, the court ordered the payment of Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. It further directed that this amount be recovered from the salaries of the responsible officials — including the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar — and that the court's displeasure be recorded in their service records.
Also Read:
- NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Alleged Rape Of Minor On Bus In Greater Noida
- SC Asks Student Arrested For Noida Violence To Approach HC; Observes 93,000 Cases Pending In Apex Court
- 'Brutal Repression' Unleashed On NCR Workers By BJP-Ruled Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Govts, Says CPI(M)
- Employees Protest Outside Motherson Company Over Stagnant Wages