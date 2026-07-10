Citing SIR Drive, Greater Bengaluru Authority Seeks Extension Till December 31 For Polls In Five City Corporations
The apex court had directed the Karnataka government to complete the polls by June 30, 2026, and later extended the deadline to August 31, 2026.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 10, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has approached the Supreme Court seeking more time to conduct elections to the five newly formed city corporations in Bengaluru.
Initially, the apex court directed the state government to complete the polls by June 30, 2026, and later extended the deadline to August 31, 2026, after extension pleas were moved.
In the fresh application, the GBA informed the apex court that there is a manpower shortage and severe logistical challenges due to the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The plea has been filed through senior advocate Anand Sanjay M Nuli.
Against the backdrop of the Election Commission of India's SIR drive underway across Karnataka, the plea stressed that it is practically difficult to simultaneously carry out a separate revision by the State Election Commission and organise municipal elections. The publication of the final electoral rolls under the SIR is scheduled for October 7, 2026.
The GBA has urged the apex court to modify its May 20, 2026, order and extend the deadline for holding the polls to December 31, 2026. The GBA contended that conducting the State Election Commission’s SIR in parallel with the ECI’s drive, even as preparations continue for elections to 369 wards across five corporations, would be practically unworkable and logistically fraught.
It emphasised that the staff -- including Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisory officers -- are the same personnel required for both the intensive revision and the polls. The term of the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) expired way back in September 2020.
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