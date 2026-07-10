ETV Bharat / bharat

Citing SIR Drive, Greater Bengaluru Authority Seeks Extension Till December 31 For Polls In Five City Corporations

New Delhi: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has approached the Supreme Court seeking more time to conduct elections to the five newly formed city corporations in Bengaluru.

Initially, the apex court directed the state government to complete the polls by June 30, 2026, and later extended the deadline to August 31, 2026, after extension pleas were moved.

In the fresh application, the GBA informed the apex court that there is a manpower shortage and severe logistical challenges due to the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The plea has been filed through senior advocate Anand Sanjay M Nuli.