CISF Seizes 428 Tonnes Of Illegal Coal In Four Days As Part Of Centre's 'Zero Coal Leakage Plan'
Operations across Jharkhand and West Bengal follow Home Minister’s directive to security agencies after a recent meeting, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Intensifying enforcement under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act as part of the Centre’s 'Zero Coal Leakage Plan', the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in a major crackdown on illegal coal mining and theft, seized more than 428 metric tonnes of illegally mined and transported coal in a series of coordinated operations in Jharkhand and West Bengal.
The operations, conducted between July 4 and 8, resulted in the recovery of 428.34 metric tonnes of illegally mined, stored or transported coal from coalfields operated by Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL). Four FIRs were registered, while a Hyva truck, over 13 motorcycles and other equipment used in illegal mining were seized. Several accused have also been apprehended.
The intensified drive comes days after Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy reviewed the problem of illegal coal mining and theft at a high-level meeting in New Delhi. The meeting, attended by senior officials from the Ministries of Home and Coal, CISF, Coal India Limited and BCCL, focused on tackling the growing menace of illegal mining, particularly in Dhanbad and adjoining areas.
During the review, officials informed the Home Minister that CISF and Coal India officials had been empowered under Sections 22, 23B and 24 of the MMDR Act, enabling them to register cases, conduct search and seizure operations, enter premises suspected of storing illegally mined coal and confiscate minerals, equipment and vehicles used in unauthorised mining activities.
Expressing concern over continued illegal mining, Shah directed authorities to implement the 'Zero Coal Leakage Plan' through coordinated, time-bound action. He stressed strict enforcement of the Standard Operating Procedures under the MMDR Act, regular monitoring by the Coal Ministry, verification of e-way bills with the involvement of GST authorities, deployment of CISF in vulnerable coal belts, formation of Quick Response Teams and greater use of technology, including high-resolution surveillance cameras linked to Integrated Command and Control Centres.
Talking to ETV Bharat, a senior CISF officer said the latest operations were intelligence-driven and carried out jointly with Coal India subsidiaries, local police and district administrations.
“In the BCCL Dhanbad coalfields, raids at Katras, Block-II, Basantimata, Kusunda, Sijua, Jealgora, Barora, Govindpur and NTST areas led to the seizure of 319.54 metric tonnes of illegally stored coal, besides a coal-laden truck and several motorcycles used in transportation,” the officer informed.
In ECL’s Sitalpur region, covering Rajmahal, Salanpur, Chitra, Chapapur-II OCP, Sonpur Bazari and Kunustoria, CISF recovered 85.93 metric tonnes of illegal coal, the officer said. Coal depots, weighbridges, transport documents and production records have also been inspected to ensure compliance and transparency in coal movement.
According to the officer, at CCL Piparwar, routine checks resulted in the interception of a Hyva truck carrying 13.62 metric tonnes of concealed illegal coal, while another 9.25 metric tonnes were seized during special operations in CCL Kargali, where seven motorcycles used for illegal mining were also confiscated.
“The operations relied on human intelligence, drone surveillance, GPS-based documentation, transport route monitoring, surprise inspections and scrutiny of transport records,” the official added.
According to the officer, similar operations will continue with the Ministry of Coal, Coal India, state governments and police agencies to eliminate illegal mining and ensure transparency and security across India’s coal sector.
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