ETV Bharat / bharat

CISF Seizes 428 Tonnes Of Illegal Coal In Four Days As Part Of Centre's 'Zero Coal Leakage Plan'

New Delhi: Intensifying enforcement under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act as part of the Centre’s 'Zero Coal Leakage Plan', the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in a major crackdown on illegal coal mining and theft, seized more than 428 metric tonnes of illegally mined and transported coal in a series of coordinated operations in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The operations, conducted between July 4 and 8, resulted in the recovery of 428.34 metric tonnes of illegally mined, stored or transported coal from coalfields operated by Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL). Four FIRs were registered, while a Hyva truck, over 13 motorcycles and other equipment used in illegal mining were seized. Several accused have also been apprehended.

The intensified drive comes days after Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy reviewed the problem of illegal coal mining and theft at a high-level meeting in New Delhi. The meeting, attended by senior officials from the Ministries of Home and Coal, CISF, Coal India Limited and BCCL, focused on tackling the growing menace of illegal mining, particularly in Dhanbad and adjoining areas.

CISF personnel at a coal mining area (Special Arrangement (CISF))

During the review, officials informed the Home Minister that CISF and Coal India officials had been empowered under Sections 22, 23B and 24 of the MMDR Act, enabling them to register cases, conduct search and seizure operations, enter premises suspected of storing illegally mined coal and confiscate minerals, equipment and vehicles used in unauthorised mining activities.

Expressing concern over continued illegal mining, Shah directed authorities to implement the 'Zero Coal Leakage Plan' through coordinated, time-bound action. He stressed strict enforcement of the Standard Operating Procedures under the MMDR Act, regular monitoring by the Coal Ministry, verification of e-way bills with the involvement of GST authorities, deployment of CISF in vulnerable coal belts, formation of Quick Response Teams and greater use of technology, including high-resolution surveillance cameras linked to Integrated Command and Control Centres.