CISF Reinforces Parliament Security With Over 3,300 Personnel

New Delhi: As the winter session of the Parliament is scheduled to start from December 1, 2025, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday reinforced security at the Parliament House Complex (PHC) in New Delhi after a detailed review with the deployment of over 3,300 personnel.

"The upgraded security framework of CISF covers access control, perimeter & internal security, counter-terror preparedness, and emergency response," a CISF spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, over 3,300 personnel are deployed with advanced screening systems and specialised training in Drone, Cyber, Chemical-Biologist-Radiological-Nuclear (CBRN) and National Security Guard/Army modules, ensuring a robust multi-layered setup.

According to the spokesperson, revised posting norms, strict protocols, and regular multi-agency drills have been put in place to enhance the readiness of the CISF personnel.

"CISF remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard the nerve centre of Indian democracy by providing a secure and resilient environment at all times," the spokesperson stated.

It was May 2024, CISF had started inducting specially trained security personnel for the protection of the Parliament ever since a security breach inside the Parliament took place in 2023.