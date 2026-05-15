Explainer: Why Is Delhi Building A CISF Training Centre In Bihar's Seemanchal?
For the Home Ministry, Seemanchal bears strategic significance, as it borders Nepal and is next to the Chicken's Neck connecting the Northeast.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Patna: One of the decisions taken when Home Minister Amit Shah visited Seemanchal last month and held a series of meetings over three days, was for the Union government to establish a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) paramilitary training centre there. Given its strategic significance, the government has already initiated preparations to transform Kishanganj into a fortress.
Bihar's northeastern region, comprising the districts of Araria, Purnia, Kishanganj and Katihar, also known as Seemanchal, features prominently in the Centre's priorities. Understandably so, as the region with a high Muslim population borders Nepal, and is separated from Bangladesh by a thin strip of West Bengal — 60 km wide at its narrowest — that is often called the "Chicken's Neck".
Chicken's Neck, aka Siliguri Corridor
Also called the Siliguri Corridor, this is a narrow strip of land that serves as the sole land bridge between the eight states in India's Northeast, and the main landmass. If this corridor is compromised during an emergency, a war, a terrorist incident, or a major disruption, the connectivity of the Northeastern states could be severely impacted. The Ministry of Home Affairs regards this region as highly sensitive within the framework of India's national security policy.
The proposed centre is being set up in Pothia block of Kishanganj district, and is poised to become a vital link in the security strategy for eastern India. Around 110 acres has been allotted for the facility, which will be capable of training around 1,000 personnel simultaneously.
The facility will ensures a permanent presence of the central security apparatus in Seemanchal. While the BSF, SSB, and state police are already present in the region, the absence of a major central training infrastructure has long been felt. The implication of a CISF training centre here is clear: It will be part of the system safeguarding security assets, weaponry, and communication systems in this region.
Strengthened Surveillance Along Nepal Border
Retired Indian Army Brigadier Praveen Kumar noted that India shares an "open border" with Nepal. Citizens of both nations can cross back and forth without a visa or any restrictions. For this very reason, security agencies have long recognised the necessity of maintaining vigilance against the trafficking of counterfeit currency, narcotics, illegal weapons, and human beings. On several occasions, Pakistani terrorists have also infiltrated India via Nepal to carry out attacks, making the security of Seemanchal a significant challenge.
Kumar added that the establishment of a CISF centre in Kishanganj will foster improved coordination among central agencies in the region. During training, a specific focus can be placed on border security, anti-smuggling operations, and modern surveillance techniques. This will also provide additional operational support to the SSB and BSF.
"Given its proximity to China, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, this region holds immense strategic significance. Should any security crisis arise in this area, trained forces and resources stationed in Kishanganj can be rapidly deployed, with the training centre serving as a strategic backup hub," said Praveen Kumar.
The retired Brigadier also pointed out that the presence of terrorist and radical networks along the international border poses a major security challenge for India. Agencies in border areas remain constantly on alert regarding issues such as forged documents, illegal infiltration, and suspicious activities. A robust presence of central forces can significantly enhance both intelligence gathering and field monitoring capabilities.
Both Central and state governments view this project as integral to Seemanchal's development. The training centre is expected to spur employment and business opportunities in one of India's poorest regions. Locals expect to find employment in construction activities, while the demand for hotels, transport, rental housing, and retail shops is also set to rise. Small-scale traders and individuals involved in the supply chain are also likely to benefit.
Economist Vidyarthi Vikas said the training centre should lead to improvements in the region's infrastructure, while generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for locals. However, he noted that a key concern will be the farmers whose land will be acquired, and how the government intends to ensure their livelihoods.
Political Reactions
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel said the training centre in Kishanganj will lead to an improvement in the standard of living for the district's population, and have a positive impact on border security, as well as the security of public infrastructure in the vicinity.
"The Central government's decision is yet another gift for Bihar. It will bring about transformative changes in the lives of locals," said Patel.
The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said that while only the Centre knows its true intentions, their primary concern lies with local farmers. Spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed emphasised, "We demand that those whose land is acquired, receive adequate compensation. The government must also take concrete steps to ensure employment opportunities for locals."
"The fact that Bihar has received a training centre is a matter of joy. But the questions remain: What exactly are the Centre's underlying intentions, and how will the local population benefit from the project? Our primary concern revolves around whether those whose land is being acquired, will receive fair and adequate compensation, and if the government intends to ensure their continued livelihoods," said Ahmed.
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