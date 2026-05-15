ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: Why Is Delhi Building A CISF Training Centre In Bihar's Seemanchal?

Patna: One of the decisions taken when Home Minister Amit Shah visited Seemanchal last month and held a series of meetings over three days, was for the Union government to establish a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) paramilitary training centre there. Given its strategic significance, the government has already initiated preparations to transform Kishanganj into a fortress.

Bihar's northeastern region, comprising the districts of Araria, Purnia, Kishanganj and Katihar, also known as Seemanchal, features prominently in the Centre's priorities. Understandably so, as the region with a high Muslim population borders Nepal, and is separated from Bangladesh by a thin strip of West Bengal — 60 km wide at its narrowest — that is often called the "Chicken's Neck".

Chicken's Neck, aka Siliguri Corridor

Also called the Siliguri Corridor, this is a narrow strip of land that serves as the sole land bridge between the eight states in India's Northeast, and the main landmass. If this corridor is compromised during an emergency, a war, a terrorist incident, or a major disruption, the connectivity of the Northeastern states could be severely impacted. The Ministry of Home Affairs regards this region as highly sensitive within the framework of India's national security policy.

The proposed centre is being set up in Pothia block of Kishanganj district, and is poised to become a vital link in the security strategy for eastern India. Around 110 acres has been allotted for the facility, which will be capable of training around 1,000 personnel simultaneously.

The facility will ensures a permanent presence of the central security apparatus in Seemanchal. While the BSF, SSB, and state police are already present in the region, the absence of a major central training infrastructure has long been felt. The implication of a CISF training centre here is clear: It will be part of the system safeguarding security assets, weaponry, and communication systems in this region.

Strengthened Surveillance Along Nepal Border

Retired Indian Army Brigadier Praveen Kumar noted that India shares an "open border" with Nepal. Citizens of both nations can cross back and forth without a visa or any restrictions. For this very reason, security agencies have long recognised the necessity of maintaining vigilance against the trafficking of counterfeit currency, narcotics, illegal weapons, and human beings. On several occasions, Pakistani terrorists have also infiltrated India via Nepal to carry out attacks, making the security of Seemanchal a significant challenge.

Kumar added that the establishment of a CISF centre in Kishanganj will foster improved coordination among central agencies in the region. During training, a specific focus can be placed on border security, anti-smuggling operations, and modern surveillance techniques. This will also provide additional operational support to the SSB and BSF.