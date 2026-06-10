ETV Bharat / bharat

CISF Personnel Save Woman Passenger After Medical Emergency At Mumbai Airport

According to the CISF, the incident occurred in the Security Hold Area of the airport, where the passenger suddenly collapsed. Demonstrating alertness and professionalism, L/SI (Exe) Anjali Sidh and L/HC (GD) KU Sunita immediately responded to the situation and administered CPR. The personnel continued the emergency assistance until the airport medical team arrived and took over the treatment. Their timely intervention helped stabilise the passenger's condition, the force said.

Mumbai: A woman passenger who suffered a medical emergency at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, was saved after two Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) personnel administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitatio (CPR) and first aid before the arrival of medical teams, officials said.

The CISF official X account has shared a video of the incident. The video shows the female passenger approaching the Security Hold Area before suddenly collapsing to the ground. Moments after she falls, panic briefly spreads among those present in the vicinity as passengers and airport staff rush towards her.

Anjali Sidh and Sunita can be seen running towards the unconscious passenger. The two personnel assessed the situation and immediately began administering CPR while ensuring that the passenger received necessary first aid support.

The CISF praised the personnel for their swift and decisive response. "Their swift and decisive response exemplifies CISF's unwavering commitment to passenger safety and its enduring ethos of rendering service beyond the call of duty-where vigilance is matched by compassion and preparedness," it said.

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