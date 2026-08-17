ETV Bharat / bharat

CISF Official Confronted In Delhi Metro For Photographing Woman; Suspended

New Delhi: An ASI-rank CISF official was allegedly involved in a scuffle with passengers inside a Delhi Metro coach after a woman accused him of photographing her, police sources said on Sunday.

A video of the incident, which took place around 1 pm, has surfaced online. In the video, the woman can be seen confronting the official over the issue inside a metro coach, they said.

A senior CISF officer said the official has been suspended pending enquiry. The official denied taking her pictures, but some passengers joined the argument after photographs of the woman were allegedly found in his mobile phone gallery, according to the sources.