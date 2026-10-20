Watch: CISF Nabs Man After Chase At Delhi Metro Station; Powdered Gold Recovered From Bag
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan, noticing the man slip out, threw away the metal detector he was holding and pursued the man.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 7:15 AM IST
New Delhi: A man who suspiciously tried to slip out of a Delhi metro station during security checks and was caught by a CISF jawan following a dramatic chase up the stairs was allegedly carrying 155 grams of suspected powdered gold on his person, police said on Monday.
The incident allegedly took place on Sunday at the Jama Masjid station, with CISF posting a 27-second video, sourced from CCTV cameras, on its X handle.
In the post, the CISF said it had recovered an "unidentified semi-solid substance" -- suspected to be gold paste -- concealed in a stitched portion of an undergarment kept in the man's bag. He was later handed over to local police.
CISF’s Swift Response: Suspicious Person Apprehended While Attempting to Escape at Metro Station!— CISF (@CISFHQrs) October 19, 2026
Alert CISF personnel at Jama Masjid Metro Station of DMRC sprang into action when a passenger attempted to flee after a suspicious, dense object appeared on the XBIS screen during… pic.twitter.com/QTh9AneEdP
An assistant sub-inspector reached the spot and took custody of the man, identified as Mohammad Shuaib Alam, and recovered the suspicious substance, Delhi Police said.
"During preliminary interrogation, Alam claimed he lived in Malaysia, worked in the textile sector and had arrived in Delhi on October 16. He told police that he had stayed at a hotel in Jama Masjid area," a senior police officer said.
The substance was examined by the narcotics department and found not to be a narcotic, police said.
As Alam failed to produce documents establishing ownership of the substance or provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing it, legal proceedings were initiated against him under the Delhi Police Act, the officer added.
The video clip shared by the central paramilitary force shows CISF security personnel frisking the man. Afterwards, the man is seen picking up his bag from the X-ray baggage scanner and running out through the women's frisking enclosure.
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan, noticing the man slip out, threw away the metal detector he was holding and pursued the man.
The man took the escalator to flee the underground station while the jawan used the stairs and caught him at Gate No. 1 before bringing him back to the station along with a colleague who also joined the chase.
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