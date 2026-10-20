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Watch: CISF Nabs Man After Chase At Delhi Metro Station; Powdered Gold Recovered From Bag

New Delhi: A man who suspiciously tried to slip out of a Delhi metro station during security checks and was caught by a CISF jawan following a dramatic chase up the stairs was allegedly carrying 155 grams of suspected powdered gold on his person, police said on Monday.

The incident allegedly took place on Sunday at the Jama Masjid station, with CISF posting a 27-second video, sourced from CCTV cameras, on its X handle.

In the post, the CISF said it had recovered an "unidentified semi-solid substance" -- suspected to be gold paste -- concealed in a stitched portion of an undergarment kept in the man's bag. He was later handed over to local police.

An assistant sub-inspector reached the spot and took custody of the man, identified as Mohammad Shuaib Alam, and recovered the suspicious substance, Delhi Police said.

"During preliminary interrogation, Alam claimed he lived in Malaysia, worked in the textile sector and had arrived in Delhi on October 16. He told police that he had stayed at a hotel in Jama Masjid area," a senior police officer said.

The substance was examined by the narcotics department and found not to be a narcotic, police said.