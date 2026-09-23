ETV Bharat / bharat

CISF Nabs Afghan National With Sandalwood Jars At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has apprehended an Afghan national with multiple boxes of sandalwood at the Delhi International Airport, officials said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Terminal-III of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport when the hand baggage of the Kabul-bound passenger was scanned, they said.

Eleven transparent jars containing sandalwood were recovered from the baggage. The passenger was offloaded from the KAM Air flight and he, along with the consignment of the aromatic timber, was handed over to the Customs authorities for further investigation, the officials said.

A CISF spokesperson said that, as per the export policy notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992, export of sandalwood in any form is prohibited, subject to specified exceptions and conditions for certain finished and other permitted forms.