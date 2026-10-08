ETV Bharat / bharat

CISF Increases 'Additional Reserve' Personnel In CEC Gyanesh Kumar's 'Z+' Category Security

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: Considering the ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has deployed "additional reserve" personnel to strengthen 'Z+' category security for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources told ETV Bharat on Thursday.

"Extra security has been deployed at the Delhi residence of Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission of India (ECI) office. Accordingly, there will be a 24-hour police presence around the Chief Election Commissioner’s residence. The decision was taken following current threat perception. Chief Election Commissioner Kumar already has a Z+ security cover," sources said.

The deployment of additional CISF personnel has been stepped up at the Delhi residence of Kumar in New Moti Bagh Colony, at the Election Commission office and as part of his personal security arrangements. The reinforcement was carried out on October 7 following an order to increase the strength of the additional reserve deployment, officials said. Kumar is already protected under the Z+ security category, the second-highest level of security cover in the country. The only higher category is the Special Protection Group (SPG) protection extended to the Prime Minister and his immediate family. Officials said the latest deployment does not represent an upgrade of his existing security category.