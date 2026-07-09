ETV Bharat / bharat

CISF Foils Attempt To Smuggle 3.2 Kg Cannabis Through Imphal Airport, Highlights Northeast-Delhi Drug Route

CISF and secuity agencies with the Delhi-bound passenger at Imphal airport on Thursday ( Special Arrangement )

New Delhi: A major narcotics seizure by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Imphal airport on Thursday has once again highlighted the growing challenge of drug trafficking through India's civil aviation network and renewed concerns over narcotics movement from the Northeast to major urban markets such as Delhi.

According to a CISF official, security personnel intercepted a Delhi-bound passenger carrying 3.220 kg of suspected cannabis (ganja) concealed inside baggage during a random security screening at Imphal Airport.

The interception took place at around 7.38 AM when CISF personnel deployed at the Random X-BIS Screening Point selected a departing passenger for additional baggage checks based on behavioural profiling. The passenger was scheduled to board Air India Express flight IX-1462 from Imphal to Delhi.

The recovered three black plastic packets containing a substance suspected to be cannabis (Special arrangement (CISF))

During X-ray screening, CISF personnel detected suspicious images inside the baggage, prompting a detailed physical examination.

“The baggage was opened in the presence of CISF officials, representatives of Air India Express, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Airport Police and the Mobile Forensic Unit of Imphal West to ensure transparency and preserve forensic evidence," the official told ETV Bharat. “The inspection led to the recovery of three black plastic packets containing a substance suspected to be cannabis. The packets weighed 1.080 kg, 1.120 kg and 1.020 kg, taking the total seizure to approximately 3.220 kg," he added.

Following the recovery, the passenger, the suspected contraband and the baggage were handed over to Singjamei Police Station for further investigation and legal action under relevant provisions of law.

Although the quantity seized was relatively small compared to large consignments intercepted on highways, enforcement agencies say airport seizures are operationally significant as they often point to organised efforts to move narcotics quickly into high-demand urban markets while avoiding multiple road checkpoints and prolonged transit.