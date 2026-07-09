CISF Foils Attempt To Smuggle 3.2 Kg Cannabis Through Imphal Airport, Highlights Northeast-Delhi Drug Route
The seizure underscores growing concerns over the use of civil aviation network to move narcotics from the Golden Triangle-linked Northeast to Delhi, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
New Delhi: A major narcotics seizure by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Imphal airport on Thursday has once again highlighted the growing challenge of drug trafficking through India's civil aviation network and renewed concerns over narcotics movement from the Northeast to major urban markets such as Delhi.
According to a CISF official, security personnel intercepted a Delhi-bound passenger carrying 3.220 kg of suspected cannabis (ganja) concealed inside baggage during a random security screening at Imphal Airport.
The interception took place at around 7.38 AM when CISF personnel deployed at the Random X-BIS Screening Point selected a departing passenger for additional baggage checks based on behavioural profiling. The passenger was scheduled to board Air India Express flight IX-1462 from Imphal to Delhi.
During X-ray screening, CISF personnel detected suspicious images inside the baggage, prompting a detailed physical examination.
“The baggage was opened in the presence of CISF officials, representatives of Air India Express, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Airport Police and the Mobile Forensic Unit of Imphal West to ensure transparency and preserve forensic evidence," the official told ETV Bharat. “The inspection led to the recovery of three black plastic packets containing a substance suspected to be cannabis. The packets weighed 1.080 kg, 1.120 kg and 1.020 kg, taking the total seizure to approximately 3.220 kg," he added.
Following the recovery, the passenger, the suspected contraband and the baggage were handed over to Singjamei Police Station for further investigation and legal action under relevant provisions of law.
Although the quantity seized was relatively small compared to large consignments intercepted on highways, enforcement agencies say airport seizures are operationally significant as they often point to organised efforts to move narcotics quickly into high-demand urban markets while avoiding multiple road checkpoints and prolonged transit.
The seizure assumes additional significance given Manipur's geographical location along India's eastern frontier. The state shares a 398-km international border with Myanmar, which forms part of the infamous Golden Triangle region encompassing parts of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand - an area long associated with the production and trafficking of illicit narcotics.
Over the years, Indian enforcement agencies have reported increasing attempts by organised criminal networks to use the Northeast corridor for smuggling heroin, methamphetamine tablets, crystal meth, opium and cannabis into different parts of the country.
Security agencies note that while cannabis is cultivated in several regions of India, consignments originating in or passing through the Northeast are often linked to larger trafficking networks operating across state and international borders.
Delhi continues to be one of India's largest narcotics consumption and redistribution centres, making it a preferred destination for traffickers. Intelligence agencies have frequently pointed out that drugs entering the National Capital Region (NCR) are often redistributed to neighbouring states, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, through established supply chains.
Officials believe the latest seizure also reflects an evolving trafficking strategy in which criminal networks increasingly rely on smaller consignments transported by individual couriers or so-called "drug mules" on commercial flights instead of moving large quantities through a single route.
Such methods reduce financial risk for traffickers while improving the chances that at least some consignments will evade detection.
The incident comes just two days after India hosted the BRICS Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting in Guwahati, where member countries adopted the Guwahati Declaration, committing to stronger international cooperation against drug trafficking through intelligence sharing, technological collaboration and coordinated action against transnational criminal networks.
“The latest interception underlines the importance of behavioural profiling, intelligence-led screening and random baggage checks at airports as law enforcement agencies intensify efforts to dismantle narcotics supply chains across the country,” the official concluded.
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