ETV Bharat / bharat

Cipla Pharma Licence Cancellation: FDA Withdraws Order After HC Raps It For Going 'Overboard'

Mumbai: The Maharashtra FDA on Saturday withdrew its order to cancel the drug sale licence of Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences Ltd's Carry and Forwarding unit in Pune after the Bombay High Court pulled up the regulator for going "overboard" and behaving in a "high-handed" manner.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad said the FDA has acted against the "principles of natural justice".

The FDA said it would withdraw the licence cancellation order forthwith and issue a fresh show cause notice to the company, pursuant to which a reasoned order would be passed.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cancelled the drug sale licences of Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences Ltd's carrying and forwarding facility at Wadki in Pune for serious irregularities related to the packaging, storage and recall of Reactin Plus Tablets, with effect from August 27.

On Friday evening, Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences said it had challenged the action while clarifying that the FDA order didn't allege any concerns about the safety, quality or efficacy of its products, nor does it involve or indicate any patient safety issue.

Senior counsel Aabad Ponda, appearing for the company, on Saturday told the bench that the FDA had sent an email to the company directing them to appear before the department for a hearing on August 26, which was a public holiday.

"The company had no representative available that day and had sought an adjournment. However, the FDA passed the order the same day without granting a hearing," Ponda said.

Additional government pleader P P Kakade, appearing for the FDA, said the law does not provide the company the right to a hearing.