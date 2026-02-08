Dhanbad's CIMFR To Play Major Role In Making India Self Reliant In Critical Minerals And Rare Earths
Centre has launched the 'National Critical Minerals Mission' to identify, map and research critical and rare earth minerals.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Dhanbad: The Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) at Dhanbad is set to play a major role in helping the country achieve self-reliance in critical minerals and rare earths.
CIMFR director, professor Arvind Kumar Mishra told ETV Bharat that the Government of India has launched the 'National Critical Minerals Mission' to identify, map and research critical and rare earth minerals. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has also initiated several projects in mission mode in this direction.
He disclosed that the government has approved Centres of Excellence for Critical Minerals that are conducting extensive research and mapping of critical minerals available in the country. Four major CSIR research centers including CIMFR, Institute of Microbial Technology, National Metallurgical Laboratory and Central Electrochemical Research Institute are jointly working on this project.
He further stated that waste from mines, refineries and beneficiation plants is also being mapped. In this regard, an agreement has been signed with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) under which waste samples are being collected from all the NTPC power plants.
“The availability of critical minerals varies in different coal mines and coal seams. Varying prospects for these minerals have also been found in mica mine waste. Jharkhand holds immense potential for critical minerals, and the state will make significant contributions to the country in this field in the future,” he explained.
Professor Mishra went on to state that after sample collection, scientific analysis is being done to determine the amount of critical minerals present in the waste. This is being developed as a primary source. Work is also underway on secondary sources. Research is underway on the recovery of rare earth minerals from discarded mobile batteries, electronic waste and damaged magnets.
The Director stated that in the coming years, Jharkhand will play a key role in achieving the goals of a self-reliant and developed India. Continuous efforts are being made to make the country self-reliant in industries requiring critical minerals, including defence, renewable energy, electric vehicles and the healthcare sector.
He clarified that as part of the vision of a developed India, it is essential for the country to become self-reliant in critical minerals so that it does not have to depend on other countries. The Indian government is taking concrete steps in this direction.
Jharkhand is a premier mineral hub of India that is rich in critical minerals and rare earth element sources like monazite (riverine sands), uranium, and more than a dozen critical minerals, including copper, nickel, cobalt and graphite. Anchored in the Singhbhum geological belt, it is vital for India's strategic, energy and technology sectors.