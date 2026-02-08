ETV Bharat / bharat

Dhanbad's CIMFR To Play Major Role In Making India Self Reliant In Critical Minerals And Rare Earths

Dhanbad: The Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) at Dhanbad is set to play a major role in helping the country achieve self-reliance in critical minerals and rare earths.

CIMFR director, professor Arvind Kumar Mishra told ETV Bharat that the Government of India has launched the 'National Critical Minerals Mission' to identify, map and research critical and rare earth minerals. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has also initiated several projects in mission mode in this direction.

He disclosed that the government has approved Centres of Excellence for Critical Minerals that are conducting extensive research and mapping of critical minerals available in the country. Four major CSIR research centers including CIMFR, Institute of Microbial Technology, National Metallurgical Laboratory and Central Electrochemical Research Institute are jointly working on this project.

He further stated that waste from mines, refineries and beneficiation plants is also being mapped. In this regard, an agreement has been signed with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) under which waste samples are being collected from all the NTPC power plants.

“The availability of critical minerals varies in different coal mines and coal seams. Varying prospects for these minerals have also been found in mica mine waste. Jharkhand holds immense potential for critical minerals, and the state will make significant contributions to the country in this field in the future,” he explained.