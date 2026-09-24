ETV Bharat / bharat

CIC Recommends Publishing Paper-Wise UPSC Marks, Flags No Order For 2018 Halt

New Delhi: The Central Information Commission has recommended reinstating the practice of publishing the detailed break-up of marks obtained by selected candidates in the Civil Services (Main) Examination after finding that the DoPT had no record of any formal decision behind discontinuing the practice from 2018.

The recommendation came amid contradictory positions of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on custody of the detailed marks.

While the UPSC told the commission that after declaration of the final result it gives the detailed break-up of marks to the DoPT and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), the DoPT maintained that the detailed marks are generated and maintained solely by the UPSC.

The matter arose from an RTI application seeking comparative data of marks obtained by all selected candidates in each General Studies paper, optional subject paper and the Personality Test over 10 years, up to 2023. The applicant also sought information on how different optional subjects had fared in terms of marks.

The applicant contended that while paper-wise marks of recommended candidates were publicly disclosed until CSE 2017, only aggregate marks were being made available from 2018 onwards, affecting aspirants' ability to assess performance trends in different optional subjects.