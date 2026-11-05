ETV Bharat / bharat

CIC Cautions Railways Against 'Administrative Buck-Passing' In RTI Cases

New Delhi: The Central Information Commission (CIC) has taken strong exception to "administrative buck-passing" by the Railways in handling RTI applications and asked it not to repeat such instances.

Information Commissioner Swagat Das expressed "displeasure" over the handling of an RTI application seeking details of action taken on allegations concerning unauthorised occupation and misuse of railway land and property by cooperative societies.

The CIC observed that repeatedly transferring queries between departments without ensuring that information reaches applicants defeats the objective of the transparency law.

"The Commission expresses its displeasure over the manner in which the RTI application was dealt with, resulting in repeated inter-departmental transfers without ensuring that the information sought was ultimately furnished to the appellant," the order said.

It further cautioned that "such instances of administrative buck-passing" should not be repeated, and directed that RTI applications be handled in a coordinated, responsible and time-bound manner. The case pertains to the RTI application filed in November 2019, seeking details of action taken on the representation submitted to the Railway Board concerning alleged irregularities involving railway land and property.

The application was transferred from the Railway Board to Northern Railways and subsequently forwarded among various departments, including the Accounts Department, Engineering Division and Personnel Branch. The commission noted that despite the passage of considerable time, the Railways had failed to establish that a complete and specific response addressing the information sought had been furnished to the applicant.