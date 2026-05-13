CIAL Begins Seaplane Trial Operations To Lakshadweep, Boosting Island Connectivity And Tourism
A total of 12 trial flights have been scheduled over three days across two major sectors: Kochi–Agatti–Kalpeni–Kavaratti and Kochi–Kadmat–Kiltan–Agatti.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Ernakulam: In a major initiative aimed at strengthening connectivity between Kerala and Lakshadweep, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) will begin trial runs of seaplane services connecting Kochi and multiple islands of the Union Territory from today (Wednesday, May 13), subject to favourable weather conditions.
CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said the trial operations are intended to assess the feasibility of regular seaplane connectivity to Lakshadweep while giving a major boost to tourism, emergency travel and regional economic development.
The operations will use a 20-seater Twin Otter seaplane owned by Skyhope Aviation Limited, an amphibious aircraft capable of taking off and landing on both land and water.
A total of 12 trial flights have been scheduled over three days across two major sectors - Kochi–Agatti–Kalpeni–Kavaratti and Kochi–Kadmat–Kiltan–Agatti. Authorities believe the proposed services could significantly reduce travel time and improve accessibility to remote islands.
CIAL said it has completed all operational arrangements for the smooth conduct of the trials in coordination with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Lakshadweep Administration, the Airports Authority of India and other stakeholders.
As part of the operations, CIAL will provide ground handling support, security arrangements and technical coordination for the seaplane services.
Officials said the proposed connectivity could transform transportation links between Kerala and Lakshadweep by improving access for tourists as well as residents requiring emergency medical travel to Kochi. The project is also expected to support local businesses and generate new employment opportunities linked to tourism and aviation services.
The trial operations were originally planned earlier this month but were postponed due to adverse weather conditions and yellow rain alerts issued in several districts, including Ernakulam.
CIAL described the initiative as a significant milestone in developing sustainable regional air connectivity and expanding tourism infrastructure in the island territory. Authorities said regular operations could be considered after the successful completion and evaluation of the trial phase.
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