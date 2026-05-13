ETV Bharat / bharat

CIAL Begins Seaplane Trial Operations To Lakshadweep, Boosting Island Connectivity And Tourism

The operations will use a 20-seater Twin Otter seaplane owned by Skyhope Aviation Limited, an amphibious aircraft capable of taking off and landing on both land and water. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: In a major initiative aimed at strengthening connectivity between Kerala and Lakshadweep, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) will begin trial runs of seaplane services connecting Kochi and multiple islands of the Union Territory from today (Wednesday, May 13), subject to favourable weather conditions.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said the trial operations are intended to assess the feasibility of regular seaplane connectivity to Lakshadweep while giving a major boost to tourism, emergency travel and regional economic development.

The operations will use a 20-seater Twin Otter seaplane owned by Skyhope Aviation Limited, an amphibious aircraft capable of taking off and landing on both land and water.

A total of 12 trial flights have been scheduled over three days across two major sectors - Kochi–Agatti–Kalpeni–Kavaratti and Kochi–Kadmat–Kiltan–Agatti. Authorities believe the proposed services could significantly reduce travel time and improve accessibility to remote islands.

CIAL said it has completed all operational arrangements for the smooth conduct of the trials in coordination with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Lakshadweep Administration, the Airports Authority of India and other stakeholders.