'Stoves Of Harmony': Chulha Makers Of Patna Don't Mince Words On Upcoming Polls

Asmina Khatun (in red saree) preparing earthen stoves that are used in the Chhath Puja to cook prasadam for the Sun God ( ETV Bharat )

By Dev Raj 8 Min Read

By Dev Raj Patna: Earthen stoves made by Muslims and used by Hindus during Chhath Puja, symbolise harmony in Bihar which is set to witness a heated war of ballot in a few days. Dedicated to the Sun God, Chhath Puja involves severe austerities, including a 36-hour fast without water. The stoves are also the symbols of inter-dependence, coexistence, sensitivity, toil, aspirations, failed political promises, and the daily struggle of the poor to make the both ends meet. As the state gears up for the festival and the upcoming Assembly polls, rows upon rows of earthen stoves, known as chulha in local parlance, lining the pavements and road dividers at the bustling Birchand Patel Path attract everybody’s attention. They are handmade and left out to dry under the sun to beckon customers. The state headquarters of several prominent political parties – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), CPIML, CPI – and the official residences of the MLAs are located just a stone’s throw from the spot where the stoves are sold. Asmina Khatun is busy designing the stoves some of which have been left to dry, while many are awaiting buyers. They are made from special yellowish alluvial soil brought from the riverine stretches of the Ganga. Dry fodder is mixed in the mud to lend strength to the final product so that they could bear the weight of utensils. Queresha Khatun designing the base of mud stoves. (ETV Bharat) Asmina is a resident of Kamala Nehru Nagar, a slum named after first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s wife, who was also a freedom fighter. Her husband moves around the city on a bicycle to sell stainless steel utensils. She described in detail the hard work that goes into making each one of them, and rues that customers still bargain over the prices. She said clay and a bit of fodder is mixed with water, kneaded into dough, and left for a day to soak. The stoves are then designed and dried in the sun, with mud coats being applied on them at regular intervals. “Tell me one thing. Is it a big deal to charge Rs 80 to 125 for a stove? People still bargain. Anyway, this is how the world goes. We have been making stoves for Chhath Puja for the past several generations. I have been making them for the last two decades. The good thing is that there is no discrimination and the devotees happily buy from us despite knowing that we are Muslims. They are unaffected by what political parties say,” Asmina told ETV Bharat. She knows about the approaching Assembly elections from the crowd that has been assembling at the offices of the political parties, and is determined to vote, especially in the light of the controversies surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. “I will vote. I have all the documents to prove that I hail from here. We have been living here for the past seven to eight generations. There was so much controversy about the voter list that I will definitely go and vote this time,” Asmina said. Stoves being ferried to other markets by traders and middlemen (ETV Bharat) She would not reveal the name of the leaders or the parties she likes, but added that she will vote for the winnable candidate or the party who talks about the woes of the poor. Asked what she would want from the government, Asmina pointed out that the correction in Aadhaar card should be made easier. “My name was spelt wrong in it due to which I have not been getting free ration from the government. It has been rectified after much running around and I am hoping that I will start receiving food grains,” she said. Each family that prepares the stoves orders one ‘tractor-trailer’ full of mud, which costs around Rs 4,000. Cattle fodder comes at Rs 20 per kg and a few kilos are bought and added to it. Around 150 to 200 stoves are prepared from the mixture, depending on the size.