'Stoves Of Harmony': Chulha Makers Of Patna Don't Mince Words On Upcoming Polls
While some stove makers want change, some said they won't vote as it would not make much difference in their difficult lives.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 23, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST
Patna: Earthen stoves made by Muslims and used by Hindus during Chhath Puja, symbolise harmony in Bihar which is set to witness a heated war of ballot in a few days.
Dedicated to the Sun God, Chhath Puja involves severe austerities, including a 36-hour fast without water. The stoves are also the symbols of inter-dependence, coexistence, sensitivity, toil, aspirations, failed political promises, and the daily struggle of the poor to make the both ends meet.
As the state gears up for the festival and the upcoming Assembly polls, rows upon rows of earthen stoves, known as chulha in local parlance, lining the pavements and road dividers at the bustling Birchand Patel Path attract everybody’s attention. They are handmade and left out to dry under the sun to beckon customers.
The state headquarters of several prominent political parties – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), CPIML, CPI – and the official residences of the MLAs are located just a stone’s throw from the spot where the stoves are sold.
Asmina Khatun is busy designing the stoves some of which have been left to dry, while many are awaiting buyers. They are made from special yellowish alluvial soil brought from the riverine stretches of the Ganga. Dry fodder is mixed in the mud to lend strength to the final product so that they could bear the weight of utensils.
Asmina is a resident of Kamala Nehru Nagar, a slum named after first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s wife, who was also a freedom fighter. Her husband moves around the city on a bicycle to sell stainless steel utensils. She described in detail the hard work that goes into making each one of them, and rues that customers still bargain over the prices.
She said clay and a bit of fodder is mixed with water, kneaded into dough, and left for a day to soak. The stoves are then designed and dried in the sun, with mud coats being applied on them at regular intervals.
“Tell me one thing. Is it a big deal to charge Rs 80 to 125 for a stove? People still bargain. Anyway, this is how the world goes. We have been making stoves for Chhath Puja for the past several generations. I have been making them for the last two decades. The good thing is that there is no discrimination and the devotees happily buy from us despite knowing that we are Muslims. They are unaffected by what political parties say,” Asmina told ETV Bharat.
She knows about the approaching Assembly elections from the crowd that has been assembling at the offices of the political parties, and is determined to vote, especially in the light of the controversies surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
“I will vote. I have all the documents to prove that I hail from here. We have been living here for the past seven to eight generations. There was so much controversy about the voter list that I will definitely go and vote this time,” Asmina said.
She would not reveal the name of the leaders or the parties she likes, but added that she will vote for the winnable candidate or the party who talks about the woes of the poor. Asked what she would want from the government, Asmina pointed out that the correction in Aadhaar card should be made easier.
“My name was spelt wrong in it due to which I have not been getting free ration from the government. It has been rectified after much running around and I am hoping that I will start receiving food grains,” she said.
Each family that prepares the stoves orders one ‘tractor-trailer’ full of mud, which costs around Rs 4,000. Cattle fodder comes at Rs 20 per kg and a few kilos are bought and added to it. Around 150 to 200 stoves are prepared from the mixture, depending on the size.
Nearby, Quresha Khatun is shaping the base of a few stoves. She varies their size to meet the demands of different customers and chips in to talk about the harmony and trust between the communities.
“We stop eating non-vegetarian food for around a month before Chhath because the rituals are difficult to perform and need impeccable cleanliness. We eat vegetarian food and take a bath before making the stoves. We do this because we are also afraid of God and know that the buyers trust us. They come from all over the city and areas beyond it to purchase from us,” Quresha said.
The sale is gathering pace and will be brisk on the first two days of the four-day festival that begins on Saturday (October 25). Quresha lost her husband around one-and-a-half-years ago and makes both ends meet by doing whatever she can, including selling utensils and household plastic goods. She has a total of 10 members in her family, including four sons. Two of her daughters are married and live with their own families.
Yes, she will go and vote, but lends a philosophical and practical touch to it.
“I will vote because the governments are formed from the votes of the poor, not of the rich. But once in power they forget the poor. See how much trouble I face to take care of my family, but I get very less ration, which is not enough for us. The names of many members of my family are not in the ration card and I am unable to get them included. The government should pay attention to this,” she said.
Quresha compares Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad and chief minister Nitish Kumar by saying that the former was pro-poor but did not pay attention to education, while inflation has sky-rocketed during the latter’s reign.
A few metres away, Shakeela Khatun, in her sixties, is also making earthen stoves. She seethes with anger when asked about the approaching polls. “I will not vote. Why should we vote? We have no life, no house, and survive somehow amid insects and vermin. No government has been good to us or has given anything to us. None of the political parties have ever addressed our problems,” Shakeela adds.
Meanwhile, customers start arriving. Some of them are wholesalers who come from markets on the outskirts of Patna, purchase stoves in bulk and resell in their localities, making a neat profit.
A trader Ganesh Prajapati from Sipara area on the southern limits of the city buys 25 stoves for Rs 60 a piece from one Mohammad Imtiyaz, who has prepared them with his wife Phoolo Khatun and niece Nazrana Parween, a class V student.
“We come here to procure the stoves because they are of good quality. But transporting them on an autorickshaw will cost money. Besides, we do not know if we will be able to sell all of them or not. But we do hope to make some profit,” Ganesh told ETV Bharat. He added that he and his family will think about polls and voting only after the festival gets over on October 28.
On the other hand, Imtiyaz shared that he opted to sell at such a low price because it was always better to sell a product than to wait if the deadline was near. “Nobody will buy them after Chhath. But we will not sell this cheap to people who buy just one or two stoves,” Imtiyaz said.
The man’s mother made the stoves for around 50 years and he learned from her. He has also been making them for the past 20 years. “While voting I will think about what we got in our lives. We live somehow close to a drain. Is this the way to live? We have no complaints from the society, but wonder who will think or care about us,” Phoolo said.
On the other hand, Imtiyaz pointed out that unemployment was a serious issue across the state. “I think a new government should come. A change should happen. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (of Rashtriya Janata Dal) talks much about employment. Others also speak about it. Who knows I may also get a job, despite being 45. Even if I do not, others will. Otherwise they will also end up like me,” Imtiyaz added.
Kunti Devi from Gardanibagh locality has been buying the stoves from Shakeela ever since she started performing Chhath Puja around 15 years ago. “The stoves are sturdy and I never faced any trouble in cooking offerings for the Sun God on them. I know she is from the minority community, but leave this Hindu-Muslim to politicians. We all are one people,” Kunti told ETV Bharat.
Meanwhile, RJD minority cell spokesperson SM Hasan, a doctor by profession, stopped by to talk to ETV Bharat.
“This exchange of stoves for Chhath Puja between the Hindus and Muslims showcases the true spirit of India. It is not just about money or quality. It is foremost about the trust that still survives, and which some people want to break,” Hasan added.
Whether or not their situation will change, the stove-makers pointed out that their younger generation was keeping away from the profession due to the hard work and less profit.
Perhaps this is how good traditions end at the feet of necessity. Years will pass before people will be able to assess whether their lives have changed for better or worse. And then the elections will be there again.
