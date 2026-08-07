ETV Bharat / bharat

Christian Leaders Meet Amit Shah, Seek Withdrawal Of FCRA Amendment Bill Or JPC Scrutiny

New Delhi: A delegation of Christian leaders led by DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a plea to withdraw the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, taking exception to its "confiscatory" nature.

The delegation contended that the law proposed would replace the existing regulatory regime with the one that adversely affects charitable institutions across the country.

If the government is not inclined to withdraw the bill, it should refer it, along with a comprehensive review of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), the delegation said in a memorandum submitted to Shah. It also demanded repeal of Section 15 of the existing Act dealing with vesting of assets.

According to a statement issued by Joint Action Forum on Minorities (JAFM) chaired by Wilson, the delegation comprised representatives of various Christian denominations, Archbishop Anil Couto, CSI Moderator K Reuben Mark, evangelist Paul Dhinakaran, representatives of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, and National Council of Churches in India and Church of North India.

In the memorandum, the delegation said it does not oppose the regulation of foreign contribution, which it accepts as "a legitimate and necessary function of the State."

"But the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026... travels far beyond regulation and, if enacted in its present form, will occasion hardship of a kind that no subsequent order of any court or authority will be able to undo," it said.

The memorandum alleged that the proposed legislation "replaces a regulatory regime with a confiscatory one" by shifting "from sanction of the licence to complete divesting property of the institution itself." It claimed that charitable assets could vest in a designated government authority automatically, without any prior hearing or independent determination.