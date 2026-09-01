ETV Bharat / bharat

Chorus Grows For Increasing JEE-Advanced Attempts To 3; Aspirants Petition Education Ministry

New Delhi: IIT aspirants across the country are demanding that the number of attempts for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced, the gateway for admission to prestigious institutes, be increased from two to three.

At present, aspirants are allowed a maximum of two attempts in two consecutive years. The first attempt must be taken in the year of passing Class 12 and the second attempt in the following consecutive year.

Over 12,000 aspirants have petitioned the Ministry of Education, IIT Council and the Joint Admission Board (JAB) urging that the attempts be either raised to three or the two attempts be allowed in three consecutive years.

The top-scoring 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE-Main are allowed to appear for JEE-Advanced. Students are allowed to appear for JEE-Main six times in three consecutive years, starting with the year the student clears Class 12.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) [NEET (UG)], the single entrance test for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, allows unlimited chances to candidates with no age bar.

"Under the current policy, students are limited to only two consecutive attempts, while JEE-Main allows three attempts within the same admission system. If improvement is allowed in JEE-Main, why is it restricted in JEE-Advanced? "This inconsistency denies many capable and hardworking students a fair opportunity to demonstrate their true potential," the aspirants said in the petition.

"The idea that a third attempt will increase competition is a misconception. JEE-Advanced already filters candidates through JEE-Main. The number of seats remains unchanged. "The exam difficulty and evaluation remain the same. More attempts do not create unfair competition — they ensure fair participation," they added.