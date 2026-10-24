ETV Bharat / bharat

Chokuwa: Assam’s ‘Magic Rice’ That Needs No Cooking

The grains turn soft, fluffy and ready to eat on just soaking in water. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a world of instant noodles and packaged ready-to-eat meals, Assam has its own answer to fast food, and it has been in kitchens for generations. Chokuwa rice, also known as 'magic rice' and ‘komal saul‘ (soft rice), can be consumed without even cooking it, which makes it a unique gift of nature.

"Unlike regular rice, which has to be washed, boiled and cooked over a flame, all you need to do with Chokuwa is to just soak it in lukewarm water to make it ready to eat in a few minutes. If you have a little more time, cold water works too. The grains turn soft and fluffy on just soaking in water, which is why people call it magic,” says Prahlad Vaishnav, representing the Bokakhat Agro Organic Producer Company Limited based in Assam, who is showcasing this rice at Bharat Mandapam during the three-day exhibition of the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC).

Food that works during floods, trekking and busy schedule

During floods thousands of families are forced to leave their homes. At such times, lighting a fire or arranging fuel becomes impossible. Chokuwa becomes a reliable meal in such situations, since all one needs is clean water and a bowl.

The same quality makes it useful for travellers, trekkers and people on long journeys. It is light to carry, easy to store and can be eaten anywhere. For a country that is increasingly looking for food that is both quick and healthy, this traditional rice has a lot to offer.

Vaishnav recalled that at exhibitions including recent showcases at major venues like Bharat Mandapam and in Mumbai people from various sectors had shown immense interest in Chokuwa rice.

At a Mumbai event, a man who supplies food to film crews at Film City noted that crew members often get little time to eat during shoots and prefer something healthy, filling and ready to eat. They usually choose poha because instant noodles leave them hungry again within two hours. He believed a poha-style ready-to-eat Chokuwa could sell in large quantities, with each person eating a cup a day. The plan could not be scaled up because of low production, and a 100-tonne order cannot be fulfilled at present.

Prahlad Vaishnav of Bokakhat Agro Organic Producer Company Limited showcased Chokuwa rice at the exhibition of Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. (ETV Bharat)

A taste every Assamese loves

For the people of Assam, Chokuwa is not just about convenience. It is also about taste and tradition. The most loved way to eat it is to soak the rice and mix it with fresh coconut, curd and jaggery. The result is cool, sweet and filling, and many people call it a comfort food that takes them back to their childhood.

Like a cup of instant noodles, it only needs water. It can be eaten with curd, pickle or even chicken, depending on what is available. In many homes, it is a quick breakfast or a light evening meal, and it is often served during festivals and special occasions.

Healthy options: Chokuwa and 'purple rice'

Chokuwa is a whole grain rice, which means it keeps its natural fibre. A diet rich in fibre is good for digestion and helps people feel full for a longer time, says Vaishnav. The rice also digests slowly. This means it gives the body energy over a longer period instead of causing a sudden rise in blood sugar. That makes it an interesting option at a time when lifestyle diseases such as diabetes are rising across India.

Along with Chokuwa, Assam also produces a 'purple rice', which is considered one of the lowest Glycemic Index (GI) rice varieties in the world today. Tests conducted at a European laboratory showed a GI score of just 41.95. It contains virtually no sugar and is packed with anthocyanin, a powerful antioxidant known for its anti-cancer properties. This purple rice can be ground into flour, blended with regular wheat flour for rotis, or used to bake cakes and bakery items, making it ideal for diabetic patients.

Doctors generally advise that people with diabetes should still watch their portion size and discuss their diet with a physician, even when choosing whole grains or low-GI varieties.

Why it matters beyond the kitchen

Chokuwa is also a part of Assam’s cultural identity and culinary heritage. Traditional foods like this reflect how local communities learned to live with their land, climate and challenges. Rice that needs no fuel is a smart solution in a state where floods and difficult terrain are part of life.

Vaishnav says such traditional grains deserve more attention. Promoting them can support local farmers, protect old food knowledge and give consumers healthier choices.