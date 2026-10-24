Chokuwa: Assam’s ‘Magic Rice’ That Needs No Cooking
Chokuwa rice, also known as ‘komal saul‘, becomes soft and edible on just soaking in water, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
New Delhi: In a world of instant noodles and packaged ready-to-eat meals, Assam has its own answer to fast food, and it has been in kitchens for generations. Chokuwa rice, also known as 'magic rice' and ‘komal saul‘ (soft rice), can be consumed without even cooking it, which makes it a unique gift of nature.
"Unlike regular rice, which has to be washed, boiled and cooked over a flame, all you need to do with Chokuwa is to just soak it in lukewarm water to make it ready to eat in a few minutes. If you have a little more time, cold water works too. The grains turn soft and fluffy on just soaking in water, which is why people call it magic,” says Prahlad Vaishnav, representing the Bokakhat Agro Organic Producer Company Limited based in Assam, who is showcasing this rice at Bharat Mandapam during the three-day exhibition of the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC).
Food that works during floods, trekking and busy schedule
During floods thousands of families are forced to leave their homes. At such times, lighting a fire or arranging fuel becomes impossible. Chokuwa becomes a reliable meal in such situations, since all one needs is clean water and a bowl.
The same quality makes it useful for travellers, trekkers and people on long journeys. It is light to carry, easy to store and can be eaten anywhere. For a country that is increasingly looking for food that is both quick and healthy, this traditional rice has a lot to offer.
Vaishnav recalled that at exhibitions including recent showcases at major venues like Bharat Mandapam and in Mumbai people from various sectors had shown immense interest in Chokuwa rice.
At a Mumbai event, a man who supplies food to film crews at Film City noted that crew members often get little time to eat during shoots and prefer something healthy, filling and ready to eat. They usually choose poha because instant noodles leave them hungry again within two hours. He believed a poha-style ready-to-eat Chokuwa could sell in large quantities, with each person eating a cup a day. The plan could not be scaled up because of low production, and a 100-tonne order cannot be fulfilled at present.
A taste every Assamese loves
For the people of Assam, Chokuwa is not just about convenience. It is also about taste and tradition. The most loved way to eat it is to soak the rice and mix it with fresh coconut, curd and jaggery. The result is cool, sweet and filling, and many people call it a comfort food that takes them back to their childhood.
Like a cup of instant noodles, it only needs water. It can be eaten with curd, pickle or even chicken, depending on what is available. In many homes, it is a quick breakfast or a light evening meal, and it is often served during festivals and special occasions.
Healthy options: Chokuwa and 'purple rice'
Chokuwa is a whole grain rice, which means it keeps its natural fibre. A diet rich in fibre is good for digestion and helps people feel full for a longer time, says Vaishnav. The rice also digests slowly. This means it gives the body energy over a longer period instead of causing a sudden rise in blood sugar. That makes it an interesting option at a time when lifestyle diseases such as diabetes are rising across India.
Along with Chokuwa, Assam also produces a 'purple rice', which is considered one of the lowest Glycemic Index (GI) rice varieties in the world today. Tests conducted at a European laboratory showed a GI score of just 41.95. It contains virtually no sugar and is packed with anthocyanin, a powerful antioxidant known for its anti-cancer properties. This purple rice can be ground into flour, blended with regular wheat flour for rotis, or used to bake cakes and bakery items, making it ideal for diabetic patients.
Doctors generally advise that people with diabetes should still watch their portion size and discuss their diet with a physician, even when choosing whole grains or low-GI varieties.
Why it matters beyond the kitchen
Chokuwa is also a part of Assam’s cultural identity and culinary heritage. Traditional foods like this reflect how local communities learned to live with their land, climate and challenges. Rice that needs no fuel is a smart solution in a state where floods and difficult terrain are part of life.
Vaishnav says such traditional grains deserve more attention. Promoting them can support local farmers, protect old food knowledge and give consumers healthier choices.
At a time when many people worry about the environment, a meal that needs no cooking fuel also saves energy. It leaves a smaller carbon footprint than rice cooked on gas or firewood, saving cooking fuel and promoting traditional, climate-friendly foods.
A tradition with modern appeal
Today, urban consumers want food that is fast, simple and good for health. Chokuwa already meets all three needs, and it has been doing so for generations. Many believe that with better packaging, wider markets, and platforms like trade expos at Bharat Mandapam to showcase them, this humble grain could find a place in kitchens well beyond Assam.
For now, it remains a proud ethnic tradition of the state, where heritage and everyday convenience come together in one simple bowl.
The low-yield problem
Vaishnav says even though Chokuwa is useful, it has a much lower yield than ordinary paddy. On one bigha of land, regular rice can yield 600 to 800 kg, while Chokuwa yields only about 200 kg. Because of this, most farmers grow it only for their own consumption and keep the rest of their land for paddy that they can sell.
This also makes the rice costly. Chokuwa sells at ₹150 to ₹200 per kg. Vaishnav says the company has asked farmers to grow more and promised to compensate them on price.
The buyer problem
The bigger obstacle, he says, is the market. A farmer who grows ordinary paddy can harvest it and sell it to a miller the same day for instant cash. For Chokuwa, there is no such ready buyer. “No farmer will take that risk,” he says. Millers and traders will have to buy directly from farmers, store the rice and trust that orders will come. In his view, Chokuwa can be grown commercially only if farmers are given two things: an assured buyer and a secure price. Limited government support is another issue. The government gives seeds, but seed production itself is small, as commercial production has only just begun.
Going beyond rice: the export plan
To make farming profitable, the company is making value-added products. Instead of selling rice alone, it has developed cookies, buns, black rice cookies, protein bars and chocolate, aimed at European and US buyers, who prefer bakery items to plain rice. Rice as a staple grain is mainly eaten by people from Asia, such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines. A factory for these value-added products is ready and will start production from January next.
Other markets have different demands. African countries want low-GI rice. In the Middle East, buyers want good quality at a lower price, though Dubai and Iran have a strong demand for Assam’s aromatic Joha rice. Vaishnav says these value-added products also bring higher profit margins, which lets the company pay farmers better for their paddy.
How Assam farmers tackling climate change
According to Vaishnav, Assam farmers have a long habit of dealing with bad seasons. If floods or water scarcity damage the summer crop, they shift to winter (rabi) crops such as mustard, pumpkin and potato. He advised that this is where farmers should focus right now. Farmers also tend to cultivate only as much land as they can afford, even if it is half of what they own, instead of taking loans. “That is why we do not have the worry about debt,” he says.
On water, he said rice needs standing water, which keeps weeds from growing. Farmers build mud boundaries in June and July to store water in the field. Direct seeding uses a little less water, but no real alternative exists yet.
As organic farmers, they follow traditional practices even though the cost of production is higher. Their work focuses on post-harvest processing and the value chain, and they say protecting the grain’s essential nutrition (carbohydrates and proteins) matters most.
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