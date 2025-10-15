ETV Bharat / bharat

Chirag Paswan's LJP (R) Announces List Of 14 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections

This apart, Sanjay Kumar has been nominated by the party from Bakhri (ST) in Begusarai, Babulal Shaurya from Parbatta in Khagaria, Mithun Kumar from Nathnagar in Bhagalpur, Sunil Kumar from Paliganj in Patna, Rajiv Ranjan Singh from Dehri in Rohtas, Hulas Pandey from Brahmapur in Buxar, Sangeeta Devi from Balrampur in Katihar, Rani Kumari from Makhdumpur in Jehanabad and Obra Prakash Chandra from Aurangabad.

The LJPR has nominated Raju Tiwari from Govindganj in East Champaran, Sanjay Kumar Singh from Simri Bakhtiarpur in Saharsa, Vishnu Dev Paswan from Darauli (ST) in Siwan, Seemant Mrinal from Garkha (ST) in Saran, Surendra Kumar from Sahebpur Kamal in Begusarai.

LJPR was allotted 29 seats by the National Democratic Alliance recently. Even after the distribution of seats, there is a dispute over several others.

Sharing a post on X, the LJP (RV) party said, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the candidates announced for the Bihar Legislative Election-2025 under the guidance and direction of the National President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Honorable Union Minister Shri @iChiragPaswan ji.”

“We have full confidence that all of you will ensure your significant contribution to realizing the dreams of “Bihar First-Bihari First” and to the all-round development of Bihar. With your dedication and the support of the people, a historic and resounding victory for the double-engine NDA government in the Bihar Legislative Election is certain,” the party added.

On the one hand, Jitan Ram Manjhi has announced to field candidates from Makhdoompur and Bodh Gaya, there is a dispute over Mahua seat. There are many such seats, including Chakai, for which JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar is not ready to back down under any circumstances.