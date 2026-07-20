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Chirag Paswan's LJP(R) To Contest Punjab Assembly Elections In 2027; Eyes Dalit Votes

Patna: Union Minister of Food Processing Industries and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan has announced that his party will contest the Punjab Assembly elections expected to be held early next year.

Wearing a kesariya (saffron) colour Sikh turban, the Union Minister made this announcement on Sunday evening after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. "Our party will enter the Punjab Assembly polls with full preparations to register its strong presence. We have launched the election preparation at the pious land of Punjab after taking blessings at the Golden Temple. We have taken a vow to serve the people of the state and strengthen our organisation," Chirag, accompanied by his mother Reena Paswan, said.

The Union Minister asserted that the LJP(R) would expedite the expansion of its network across the northern state, increase the activity of its workers and intensify its mass public contact programme. He added that all preparations for the polls would be completed at a swift pace.

"We will go to the people with the issues of public service, development, and social justice. The LJP(R) will carve out a strong identity with the help of the people of Punjab and the hardwork of the party workers," he added.

The LJP(R) is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments at the Centre and in Bihar. It has a strong support base among the Scheduled Castes (SC) in the eastern state. Its founder, former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, was an eminent Dalit leader and the party has excelled as a progressive organisation under the leadership of his son Chirag Paswan.

Chirag also visited the Jallianwala Bagh to pay floral tributes to the martyrs' memorial there, Dera Sachkhand Ballan, which is a Ravidasia or Ramdasia Dera, Bhagwan Valmiki memorial and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar at Jalandhar.